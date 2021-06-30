Chase Bank to close Denison branch

Chase Bank customers in Denison may soon need to drive a little further to complete their financial services. JPMorgan Chase and Co. plans to close the bank's Denison branch in mid-October and consolidate it with the Sherman location.

"Like any good retailer, we constantly evaluate our branch network to ensure we’re in the right locations as our customers’ needs change," JPMorgan Executive Director of Region Media Relations Greg Hassell said. "Sometimes we consolidate a branch when another is nearby or traffic is low. This allows us to provide a strong, successful branch network as well as the best mobile and online banking products.

"Our customers are rapidly adopting new technologies and innovations, such as mobile and online banking. Chase has more than 500 branches across Texas, where we are the largest bank measured by deposits."

Customers started receiving letters notifying them of the upcoming changes last week.

Under the consolidation, the branch office at 231 W. Main St. in Denison will officially close its doors on Oct 14. However, the drive-thru ATM will remain open at least until the bank's lease on the site ends in August of 2022.

All employees at the Denison location have been offered other positions in Chase with most positions out of the Sherman location.

The majority of customers will not need to make any changes to their accounts or services when the banks consolidate this fall. Customers with safe deposit boxes will need to come into the bank to close out their boxes. Individuals will be able to open new ones at the Sherman location, Hassell said.