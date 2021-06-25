Super Shack headed to Sherman

A former Sherman restaurant may soon be the second chain seafood restaurant to come to Sherman in 2021. Representatives with McKinney-based Super Shack recently announced plans to open a Sherman location in the former home of Applebee's on Texoma Parkway.

The seafood chain, which will boast three locations with the upcoming Sherman site, entered the McKinney market in the summer of 2017. Since then, the chain has expanded to include a Rowlett location that is owned by another part of the family.

"Super Shack is a seafood restaurant that is a casual dining experience," said Antonio Correa, manager for the Sherman location and brother of the owners of the McKinney restaurant. "You order at the register and we bring the food to your table. Our main goal from the beginning was to bring really good food for everyone, even those without a big budget."

Super Shack started as a cajun-style restaurant that evolved over time through Correa's influence and the inclusion of flavors from south of the border. Over time, Correa was able to incorporate Mexican dishes onto the menu.

The departure of Applebee's from the Sherman market came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which proved difficult for many restaurants across the country. Prior to the closure, Applebee's considered opening a location along U.S. Highway 75 in the former Catfish King location. However, these plans were never fully realized.

While some restaurants struggled, others including Super Shack made the best of a bad situation and switched to to-go orders as a major source of business.

Prior to the pandemic, the business had been going strong, but COVID-19 forced the McKinney restaurant to focus on takeout orders. During this time, Correa said the owners noticed many customers who lived in the Sherman-Denison area.

"We started seeing a lot of clients from Sherman that work in McKinney or Dallas and were passing through our location and ordering to go," he said. "Now that we are open again, those people have started coming during the weekend with their families."

Around this time, Correa was also approached by Sherman Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele about the possibility of opening a Sherman location.

"There isn't a lot of sea food restaurants there, so we hope this will be great," Correa said.

About six months ago, the family started inquiring about the former Applebee's site, but they were only able to finalize negotiations about three weeks ago. Since then, a Super Shack banner has been added tot he front of the building.

Correa anticipates that it could be early September before the restaurant is ready to open to the public. The majority of work will go into renewing the front of the restaurant as the kitchen, which was recently in use, is still in good condition.