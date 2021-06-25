Greg Smith makes first appearance as city manager

Residents and staff with the city of Denison got their first chance to meet the new city manager Thursday as the city held a reception in his honor. The city of Denison announced Wednesday that Greg Smith has been hired as the city's new City Manager following the departure of Jud Rex in late 2020.

Mayor Janet Gott introduced Smith to the public Thursday, marking one of the first public appearances by Smith since he was named city manager this week.

"All kidding aside, I think we are fortunate that we chose Greg and Greg chose us," Gott said Thursday. "He brings a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of excitement. I want you all to get to know him as we move forward to become a community of choice."

Smith brings with him more than two decades of experience in municipal government. Most recently, Smith has served as the city manager of Jacksonville, Texas for the past three years.

"This is a great opportunity for me, professionally and personally," Smith said, describing Denison as the next step in his career. "Denison is a great community and I have a bit of a tie here with my wife ... and she is one of the reasons why I am here."

Regarding this experience, Smith said he considers himself well rounded in his skillset with regard to municipal service. However, he said he hopes to bring a focus to the services that provide quality of life for residents.

"I am pretty well rounded when it comes to city government. Every part of city government is important to creating quality of life. Public safety is paramount — you have to have public safety," he said. "Then you have quality of life services like parks and recreation, public service and having a good public dialogue in the community."