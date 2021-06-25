Drug offenses fill June Grayson County indictments

staff reports

Grayson County grand jurors returned a heaping list of indictments this week. Those formal charges included everything from aggravated assault to bail jumping, but indictments are only charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted this week:

Jason Talton Boyd, 51, McKinney —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joshua David Canales, 35, of Balch Springs — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Shonda King Flolo, 46, of Seagoville —possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Christopher Robert Dawson, 48, of Pottsboro — DWI 3rd or more;

Robert Joseph Bursby, 50, of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Richard Elmer Crocker, 40, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance in drz (meth);

Joanna Rose hart, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in dfz (meth);

Jose Fransico Muniz, 19, of Sherman — abandon or endanger a child reckless or criminal neglect;

Robert Raymond Dowell, 40, of Kingston, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joshua Enoch Burchfield, 36, Klondike — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

John William Brigman, 46, of Denison — evading arrest and detention with vehicle;

Curtis Overstreet, 58, of Denton — evading arrest and detention;

Jonathan W. Beaumont, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent deliver;

James Lowell Bartley, 64, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Kyle Ray Cantrell, 38, of Leon —bail jumping and failure to appear;

Ricky Wayne Bruce, 47, of Denison —bail jumping and failure to appear;

Mariah Zoe Williams, 42, of Durant, Oklahoma —bail jumping and failure to appear;

Angelique N Benson, 29, of Bryant — bail jumping and failure to attend;

Billy Dewayne Bly, of 46, of Denison — bail jumping or failure to appear;

Dustin Otto Clark, 36, of Sherman — one count of burglary with intent other felony and two counts of burglary of a habitation;

Sarah Lois Bailey, 20, of Sherman — one count of burglary with intent other felony and two counts of burglary of a habitation;

Richard Anthony Hart, 31, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Christopher T Walbert,Jr., 42, of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kenneth Karel Watson Jr., 58, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Gary Don Cluck, 58, of Pottsboro — theft of property;

Bridgett Nadean Burger, 44, of Abernathy — possession of a controlled substance with delivery;

Robert Joseph Bursby, 50, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Jonathan Fitzgerald Anderson, 32, of Denison —injury to a child or elderly or disabled person reckless bodily injury;

Taylor Shane Odom, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Mark Abram Banda, 26, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury family or house, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Jarrod Darnaby Harden, 31, of Pottsboro — assault intentional or reckless breath or circulation family member with previous charges and assault cases bodily injury date or family violence with previous convictions;

Stanley Lee Robinson Jr., 64, of Denison —DWi 3rd or more;

Harley Briar Garner, 31, of Denison —two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

David Lee Leal Jr., 38, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Casey Leveart Evans, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kenny Eugene Hoedebeck, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Hunter Kaderus Torres, 27, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Aaron Micheal Wolcott, 29, of Dension — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Levar Algernon Johnson, 43, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jordon Clay Hagler, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Travis Donnell Conley, 41, of Dallas — assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Allen Lee Youngman, 32, of Celeste —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tonya Marie Cline, 37, of Denison — fraud use of identification and credit card abuse;

Roger Anthony Burris, 50, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth) and evading arrest or detention with previous conviction or serious bodily injury;

Laurie Renee Johnson, 42, of Sherman —two counts of theft of property;

Ezquiel Lorenzo Carrasco, 17, of Sherman — two counts of theft of property;

David Wayne Jones, 42, of Dallas — two counts of assault family violence;

Lorraine Michelle Culbert, 36, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jonathan W Beaumont, 46, of Sherman — prohibited substance in a correctional facility and tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Roy Don Wablington, 54, of Denison — DWi 3rd or more;

Justin Daniel Roberts,39, of Denison two counts of burglary of a habitation;

Arshad Salahzadeh, 64, of Plano —possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Patricia Rochelle McWhorter, 38, of Frisco — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Devyn Cole Mancilla, 22, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jacory Dewayne Coleman, 18, of Sherman — theft of a firearm;

Corde Renaud Smith, 18, of Desoto — theft of a firearm;

Roberto Equia, 34, of Sherman — assault family violence, two counts of assault of a pregnant person, two counts of burglary of a habitation intent other felony;

Grady Gilliard Jr., 48, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth):

Kristy Renee Willis, 35, of Southmayd — burglary of a building;

Chance Houston Wells, 40, of Sherman — burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dustin Charles Schultz, 31, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Heral—d Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.