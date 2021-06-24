Local Cigna employees told to stay at home

The roughly 500 employees who work for Cigna in Denison won't be going back to the office from the pandemic-related shift to work from home.

Citing safety, company officials have decided to make the work-from-home situation a more permanent policy.

“As a health services company, the health, well-being and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority,"Cigna External Affairs – U.S. Regional Business Courtney Nogas said in an email. "Covid has changed the way our teams work and collaborate – and our teams have not only adjusted but flourished in this environment. We know our employees have appreciated the enhanced flexibility they’ve had over the past year, and now we’re taking what we’ve learned from the pandemic and determining the best way forward for our colleagues, our culture, and our company."

While the building at 4616 N. US Highway 75 no longer bears the Cigna sign, the future of a Denison facility is still up in the air.

"As a result, our employees at the Denison office will work remotely going forward and we are still making final determinations about the future of the office space," Nogas continued in the email.

The company is said to be refining its future plans and doing so with an eye toward enhanced flexibility.

Cigna Corp. announced the consolidation of two Sherman-based call centers into a 140,000-square-foot build-to-suit in Denison in 2006. That move happened as Cigna's lease expired at its two-story office on Taylor Street and another location along Texoma Parkway in Sherman.

