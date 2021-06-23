Greg Smith named new Denison city manager

staff reports

After nearly six months of searching, Denison has found new leadership. The city announced Wednesday morning that it has hired Greg Smith as its new city manager.

In late 2020, then-City Manager Jud Rex announced his departure from Denison in order to become the assistant city manager for Garland after five years with Denison.

“The City Manager search has been exhaustive, literally a six-month process, but we could not be more excited about the addition of Greg Smith to our team and our community,” Mayor Janet Gott said in a press release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, as the result of 20 years as a city manager. His energy and enthusiasm are contagious and we look forward to our next chapter, under his leadership, in our journey to become the community of choice.”

Smith served as the city manager of Jacksonville, Texas for the past three years. Prior to his time there, he worked as as a city manager and administrator for Shenandoah, Angleton, Henderson and Overton.

“I am honored to have been chosen to be the next City Manager of Denison. I look forward to the opportunity to serve this great community and am excited about working alongside the Council, staff, and other members of Team Denison,” Smith said in a press release.

Since Rex's departure, Bobby Atteberry, who had previously filled multiple positions on a contract basis, has served as the interim city manager. The city has yet to release details on Atteberry's future with Denison.