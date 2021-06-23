Tax Office to get updated mail sorting system

Grayson County's Tax Office is looking to speed up the mail-in tax payment sorting process through the use of a new machine.

With the new machine, the staff will simply have to open and empty the envelopes and then the machine will scan and sort the material as needed. Since most banks can now accept just images of checks Tax Office staff will no longer need to take the checks to the bank to deposit them.

"On any given day, we would have anywhere from 15 to 20 trays of mail with usually about 300 pieces of mail each," Tax Assessor Bruce Stidham told county commissioners Tuesday saying it generally takes about seven steps for his staff to deal with each piece of that mail.

The office got permission to go ahead with a mechanical upgrade Tuesday when the county commissioners approved the purchase of OPEX Falcon document scanning workstation.

The machine will allow his staff to concentrate on the people who walk in to the courthouse to make those tax payments. Those will still be posted manually. But the machine will cut down the number of people needed to do the mail from six to two. The new purchase, he told commissioners, will not require any new personnel to run.

The machine is currently used in around 40 counties and Stidham and his staff had a chance to go to Collin County to see it work.

Adding the machine did not affect the budget, Stidham said because he already had that amount in his budget.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the machine will cost around $10,000 a year in maintenance but that is far cheaper than adding additional staff to keep up with the mail as the county continues to grow.

The machine will also allow them to process in mail-in auto registration.