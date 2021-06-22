Texoma man gets 50 years for possession with intent

staff reports

This week, Terry Souther, 38, of Southmayd, received 50 years in prison following for two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in the amount of 200-400 grams - methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in the amount of 4-200 grams - heroin.

Souther was convicted in April following a week long trial.

On November 21, 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety, acting on a tip from the Sherman Police Department Narcotics Unit, conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Souther. Souther was known to have an outstanding warrant at the time of the stop. Souther lied to the trooper about his name, but once his real identity was established it was determined he had an active parole warrant. A search of the vehicle revealed both heroin and methamphetamine. A DPS laboratory report showed over 12 grams of heroin and over 212 grams (7.5 ounces) of methamphetamine.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing today showed Denison Police had stopped a vehicle in October of 2019. Souther was the passenger in that vehicle and a subsequent search of the passenger door revealed a hidden compartment with nearly eight ounces of methamphetamine stuffed in a sock. Evidence was also presented that Souther had six prior felony drug convictions, several of which involved prison time.

“This defendant was a large-scale methamphetamine distributor and we managed to bring his operation down with the help of several law enforcement agencies in our community,” said Assistant District Attorney Elijah Brown. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “The community expects drug dealers to be sent to prison when convicted. Today the Court made this defendant accountable for his actions and sent a loud message with this sentence.”