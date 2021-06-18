QuikTrip could soon build first Denison location

QuikTrip may soon be coming to north Denison with its third Texoma location. The convenience store and gas station chain quietly submitted requests for exceptions with the city of Denison for a new location along State Highway 120.

The location would represent the company's third entry into the Texoma market following two locations in Sherman along US Highway 75 at FM 691 and FM 1417. This new location would be located adjacent to McDonalds near the intersection of SH 120 and U.S. Highway 75.

QuikTrip requested exceptions that would allow it to build fueling canopies within the 25-foot front setback of the property line due to the sites unique and unusual location and layout that gives it two front yards along both SH 120 and Pottsboro Road.

In addition to the canopy exception, representatives for the chain have submitted a second exception request for a sign variance to the building appeals board.

The chain still has several steps it must follow before it is ready to build in Denison. The company must still submit plans with the Denison Planning and Zoning Commission and potentially the City Council, before it may move forward with construction.