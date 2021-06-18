Quiktrip history in Texoma

Plans for Quiktrip's 3rd Texoma location head to Denison P&Z

While QuikTrip is preparing to open its first location in Denison, the chain of fueling stations has a history in Texoma that dates back nearly a half-decade. In recent years, the chain has opened two other Texoma locations, including one at its U.S. Highway 75's southern border in Sherman.

The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to receive plans and a plat for the company's first Denison store, located along State Highway 120, when it meets Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The chain, which boasts more than 900 locations, first turned its eyes toward Texoma in 2017 when it began talks that led to its intial location in Sherman as one of the earliest projects within the Sherman Landing development.

“The excitement we’ve seen from folks around town about this development really speaks for itself,” Mayor David Plyler said in 2018. “QuikTrip has built a reputation as one of the top convenience brands in Texas, and we are just thrilled they picked Sherman for their first Grayson County location. QT will be anchoring the Sherman Landing development — which is the northern gateway to Sherman and the Dallas Metroplex — for decades to come.”

The 5,858-square-foot store, located at the intersection of FM 691 and U.S. Highway 75, represents one of the city of Sherman's first major projects along the intersection, complimenting the city of Denison's Gateway Village development and Texoma across the road. The store was also one of the first developments to be built in the city's FM 691 overlay district, which was created a year earlier

Company representatives referred to as a "Gen 3" location due to its ability to produce and serve fresh food that is prepared on site. In addition to the food service, the location came equipped with 20 pumps when it opened in October 2018.

As QuikTrip developed a store on the city's northern border, it also had its eyes set of the city's south side as well. In the fall of 2017, the company was working to acquire land on the corner of the FM 1417 and U.S. Hwy. 75 intersection. While this project ultimately fell through, the company renewed these plans in early 2019 when it announced plans for a location on another corner of the intersection.

“Ever since we opened our first store in Sherman, the consumer has been really faithful,” spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh said last month. “The sales are good and the people have treated us well. The city officials were fantastic to work with last time. We’re confident this one gives us another opportunity to be very successful.”

QuikTrip wasn't the only chain to show interest in the FM 1417 corridor. Douglass Distributing was also developing a location at another corner, while the two remaining corners were occupied by previously-built stations. This led to some speculation that the intersection was becoming a gas corridor was development along FM 1417 continued.

For more on Quiktrip plans in Denison, https://www.heralddemocrat.com/story/news/2021/06/18/quiktrip-could-soon-build-first-denison-location/7739825002/