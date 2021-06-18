Grand Central Station feeds public servants

The buzz word of the day was "thanks" at Grand Central Station - The Dining Car in Sherman when the soup kitchen hosted dozens of local public servants at a lunch Thursday in air conditioned comfort of the First Methodist Church community room.

In all, they expected to feed about 500 people between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The meal consisted of a hamburger with all the fixings, chips, and a drink.

"It is important to show our public servants that we appreciate all their hard work that they do everyday," Executive Director Wendy Vellottie said.

They were also helped by the Sherman Service League.

Those who were in attendance were allowed to pick a table in the air conditioning and sit down for their meal. While seated there, many of them were then served refills on their drink by Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

Magers was not the only elected official working the event, Justice of the Peace Rita Noel worked to put together hamburgers and Grayson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tony Bennie also put together burgers.

Others who volunteered were from Grand Central Station's board or dedicated group of supporters.

Public servants from all across the county attended the event including members of the police and fire departments from Sherman as well as city of Sherman grounds keepers, office staff, road crews, and sanitation workers.

Everyone of which was a welcomed as they could be, Vellottie said.

Grayson County Commissioners Phyllis James and Bart Lawrence were on hand for the event and said their staff of road crew workers appreciate being thought of but the recent rains put their crews so far behind that they were not able to make it in to the event for a lunch.

Lawrence said it is nice to know people appreciate the work done by county employees who are often unseen and unheard but who make the lives of county residents run more smoothly with their efforts.

Sherman Water Department labor Justin Erwin said he enjoyed the sentiment behind the meal and the air conditioned break he was getting to take while eating it. Joseph Denton has been with the city of Sherman for 18 years and has been to many such luncheons. He said the appreciation never gets old.

"It makes us public workers feel appreciated and we appreciate them for doing this," he said. He added that the growth that the city has experienced has been keeping the crew at the solid waste department extra busy these days so it was nice to get a short break.