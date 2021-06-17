7-time felon gets 6 years in Eastern District court for firearms violation

staff reports

A Carthage man has been sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

Tyreese Williams, 34, pleaded guilty on March 3, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

According to information presented in court, Williams was arrested on May 2, 2019 by deputies of the Panola County Sheriff's Office following a nine-mile high-speed chase where Williams’ speed exceeded 120 miles per hour. Subsequent to Williams’ arrest, deputies searched Williams’ car and found a handgun. While being placed under arrest, Williams informed the deputies that he had swallowed a large amount of methamphetamine just prior to surrendering to police.

Among his seven prior felony convictions, Williams has previously been convicted of evading detention in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (twice), felon in possession of a firearm, forgery (twice), and assault family violence by impeding an airway or circulation. As a convicted felon, Williams is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 15, 2020.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.