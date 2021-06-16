Gordonville man gets 35 years in prison for injury to an elderly person

Delbert Perdue, 60, of Gordonville, was found guilty of two counts of Injury to elderly causing serious bodily injury earlier this year and this week, as part of a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, he was sentenced to 35 year in prison on one count and 25 years on another by Judge Brian Gary in the 397th state district court.

A press release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Perdue must serve at least 17 ½ years before being considered for parole and both counts will run at the same time.

On the morning of December 27, 2019, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a home in Gordonville in reference to a burglary call. When deputies arrived, they determined that Delbert Purdue had forced open the door of a house and assaulted both an elderly man and woman. Deputies discovered Perdue savagely attacked both victims by repeatedly kicking them and only left after both victims appeared to be unconscious. The woman managed to call for help and both were transported by EMS to Texoma Medical Center. The attending physician who treated the man testified at sentencing that he had only a few more moments to live without proper treatment. Further evidence was provided at sentencing that illustrated the seriousness of both victims’ injuries and permanent disabilities from the unprovoked attack.

District Attorney Brett Smith said, “This is everyone’s worst nightmare, to have some deranged person break into your home and viciously attack you and your family. It is only by the grace of God that this was not another murder case.” “Our victims endured a lot, and we have spent a good deal of time getting to know them throughout the course of this case. Helping them obtain justice today in the courtroom brought everyone some needed closure,” added Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood.

Perdue was represented by attorney Grady Long who could not be immediately reached for comment.

