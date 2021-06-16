Domestic disturbance call leaves Honey Grove officer hospitalized in stable condition

A late night domestic disturbance call in the 800 block of Hickory Street in Honey Grove Tuesday resulted in an officer injured with a gunshot wound.

The officer was taken from the scene to a Plano Hospital and a post from the Honey Grove Police Department said he is in stable condition.

According to the post, the incident began when police were called to the home at around 11 p.m.

"Upon arrival the officer encountered a male subject said to be armed with a rifle. Precinct 3 Constable arrived to assist," the Facebook post said. "At this time officers were fired upon and the Honey Grove officer was struck. Constable was able to pull officer to safety while still being fired upon. The injured officer was driven from the scene and then flown to a Plano hospital where he is in stable condition."

As of 10:47 a.m., that post had not been updated. In addition to the information above, it listed all of the local law enforcement groups who were responding to the scene and said the situation was still active.

Calls to the Honey Grove Police Department for further information were not immediately returned Thursday morning.