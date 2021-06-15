SPD releases reports taken June 9-10

staff reports

Sherman police

Accident - On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block Highgrove Dr in reference to a hit and run. During officers investigation it was determined a crime had been committed. A report was generated.

Public intoxication - On June 9, Sherman officers responded to the 500 block of N Highland Ave in reference to an intoxicated person. The suspect was located and admitted to drinking alcohol and taking pills. She showed obvious signs of intoxication.

The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Grayson County

Jail.

Theft - On June 9, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect scammed him out of money

while in the 200 block of South Dewey Avenue in Sherman. A theft of property $2,500<$30K report was generated.

Found property - On June 10, a reporting party stated he found property on the outside of a business located in the 1700 block of Texoma Pkwy in Sherman

Texas. A found property report was generated.

