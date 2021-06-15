FEATURED HOME: Charming Sherman home may not be on market long

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

By the time you read this article, there’s a better than decent chance that the cozy home at 1006 East Martin Lane in Sherman will no longer be available. The red hot real estate market means that listings like this don’t last long. Multiple offers have already been made, so odds are good that one of them will make the cut. However, if something odd does happen, this one is definitely worth checking out.

The three-bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home boasts loads of curb appeal. Tall trees in the front years shade an impeccably landscaped walkway to the front door.

Recent upgrades inside include laminate flooring in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. The sleek floorplan features a living room that leads to the kitchen and dining area. Those areas are filled with natural light, with a doorway leading from the dining area to the back patio. The kitchen with a tile backsplash has ample cabinets as well as an island made for barstool seating with additional prep space. Not far away is a small pantry to keep things organized.

Each room in this 1968-built classic has been well-maintained. The oversized garage includes hookups for a washer and dryer. It can also fit two cars and still leave space for a second fridge as well as additional storage

While the home may only be 1,092 square feet, the backyard is impressively spacious. An open patio offers a perfect sitting area. There’s also a storage shed that has been transformed into a chicken coop.

The home at 1006 East Martin Lane is a true gem. It’s currently listed for $149,900 by Evan Martin and ReMax Signature Properties. For more information about this home and similar properties, call 903-818-5744 or visit evanmartin.remax.com.