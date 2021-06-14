More than 76K doses of vaccine administered

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's number of people who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus continues to rise. Statistics released this week by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management shows that there have been 76,261 doses of vaccine administered in the county.

Since the pandemic began, 11,370 test confirmed cases have been documented in Grayson County residents and 367 Grayson County residents have suffered COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 111,011 tests performed in the county.

The following are some more statistics released on Thursday:

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 44,806.

People fully vaccinated: 38,439.

Percentage of population 12 years old or older with at least one dose: 39.01%.

Percentage of population 12 years old or older who are fully vaccinated: 33.47%.

Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population between 16 years old and 64 years old with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 years old and older:107,521.