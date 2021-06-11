Sherman man convicted of getting physical with law enforcement again

Isaiah Patterson, 25, of Sherman, was convicted of retaliation following a four-day jury trial this week in the 397th District Court with Brian Gary presiding. Patterson elected to go to Gary for assessment of punishment. Sentencing will be at a later date following a presentencing investigation.

Patterson's attorney in this case, Jeromie Oney, could not be immediately reached for comment Friday morning.

This case began on August 2, but is not the first time Patterson has been charged with a similar offense. A press release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said that in August, Denison police stopped Patterson for traffic violations. The police report said Patterson became extremely agitated and unruly.

"While officers were attempting to deescalate the situation, Patterson seized an opportunity to jump out of the police vehicle and run in an effort to escape from police custody. Pursuit ensued and during the attempt to escape Patterson managed to slip his handcuffs from behind his body. Officers chased Patterson with one deploying a Taser striking him. Even though tased, Patterson continued to fight and flee. During the struggle to regain custody, Patterson cursed and threatened the officers. Fortunately, they were able to safely regain custody of Patterson," the release said.

Grayson County officials said the jury's conviction of Patterson sends a message that threatening local law enforcement will not be tolerated.

"We stand up in protection of those who put their lives on the line for our community every day,” said Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “Had the defendant simply obeyed the officers’ lawful commands, he likely would have been dismissed with a citation. Instead, as is all too similar to what is going on nationwide, he chose to escalate the matter. We are fortunate that with the skilled actions of Denison officers, it did not end in tragedy.”

In Patterson's previous brush with the legal system, he pleaded guilty in 2016 to three counts of assault of a public servant and one of taking a weapon from an officer after he took a stun gun away from an officer at the Grayson County Jail in June of that year.

News coverage of that hearing shows that Patterson said he was in jail on a seven-day sentence for violating terms of his probation on charges of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death. While he was in the jail Patterson and a guard had words.

During that hearing, also conducted by Woods, the prosecutor asked Patterson whether his temper had gotten the better of him during his words with the guard. Patterson agreed that was what happened. Then they agreed that what happened next, Patterson assaulted the jailer by taking a stun gun away from a jailer and used it on that jailer, shouldn't have happened. Woods said they even agreed that what the jailers said during their exchange wasn't right either.

He then asked Patterson whether the state had started out talking about prison time on the charge and Patterson said that was true. Woods said Patterson's attorney then told them that Patterson was still a young guy who had a child on the way and wanted to work to turn his life around. The discussion, Woods said, then turned to probation in exchange for the plea agreement.

In exchange for the plea in those cases, the state dropped the motion to revoke Patterson's probation on the charges involving the accident and to allow his 10-year prison sentence on the assault of a public servant charges and taking a weapon away from a public servant charge to be probated for seven years. The seven years probation was set, according to the plea deal explained in court, to run concurrently with the six years he had left to serve on the accident involving serious bodily injury charge.

The case was prosecuted by ADA Jeremy Wood and ADA Benjamin Smith. DA Investigator Tim Murrin and legal assistant Stephanie De Alejandro also assisted in the prosecution.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.