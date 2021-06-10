Sherman attorney indicted on DWI 3rd

Sherman attorney Tim Haney was indicted this week on a driving while intoxicated 3rd charge.

The indictment is just a formal charge and is not considered evidence of guilt.

Haney's two previous counts of driving while intoxicated are each more than 10 years old. Grayson County Court Records show that his first offense was in 2002, and his second in 2009. He received suspended sentences and probation for both of those offenses.

Haney graduated from Baylor University Law school in 1993.

Haney could not be reached Thursday for comment about the indictment.