Grayson County people indicted for family violence, crimes against children

A number of local people were indicted for crimes against children and family members this week, the Grayson County District announced. T

he indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Juan Alexander Portillo, 19, of Pottsboro — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Zederick Demon Page, 45, of Abilene —assault causing bodily injury date, family or household member with previous;

Dex Wade Brewer, 25, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Aaron Nickolas-James Gilley, 32, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Christopher Elder Reed, 35, of Denison — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with reckless bodily injury and continuous violence against the family;

Katy Nicole Smith, 26, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Joseph Aaron Reese, 41, of unknown — aggravated sexual assault;

Jeremiah Austin Tucker, 40, of Denison — obstruction or retaliation;

Craig William Heffelfinger, 68, of Denison —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Darrius Warren Smallwood, 23, of Denison — aggravated robbery;

Brandy Michael Reese, 23, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breathing;

Christy Lynn Chandler, 39, of Anna — deadly conduct discharge a firearm and attempt to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Tory Lavert Cooper, 31, of Bedford — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Catherine Mae Stowell, 20, 0f Wylie — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Donnita Denise Askew, 34, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance cocaine;

Sergio Antwan Mitchell-Henderson, 30, of Southmayd — possession of a controlled substance oxycodone;

Keaton Randall Rayfield Stephens, 18, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance ring-hydroxy tryptamine;

Todd Mitchell Prater, 30, of Telephone — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Taylor Newton Benson, 30, of Sherman — two counts of violation of bond or protective order;

Jessica Diane Marie Gill, 23, of Howe — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle;

Phillip Earl Stauffer, 60, of Texarkana — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Darron Lamont Wlison, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance hydromorphone and possession of a controlled substance psilocybin and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Cherline Patricia Davis, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance hydromorphone;

Tiffany Ann Bates, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

April Dawn Parrish-Lyons, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine:

David Ray Bryant, 58, of Marshall — DWI 3rd or more;

Carrie Lee Sanders, 40, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance dihrdrocodeinone;

Pearl Shane Burchfield, 43, of address unknown — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Eric Scott Evans, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Casey Levert Evans, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Kyle David Whitehurst, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance cocaine, possession of a controlled substance in drug free zone methamphetamine and alprazolam;

Michael Leon Sims II, 36, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance cocaine;

Alyssa Joy Pevehouse, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Sarah Jael Thacker, 28, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance cocaine;

David Michael Dowding, 51, of Houston — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Jonathan Dylan Cook, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Christopher Kirk Sullivan, 55, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Cynthia Ann Steward, 58, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

James Michael Phillips, 23, of Denison —two counts of assault a security official;

David Howard Freeze, 65, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Robert Michael Gray, 44, of Sulphur — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Anthony Kyle Murray, 31, of Southmayd — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Dakota Wilson Braswell, 23, of Ennis — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Ladorean Daguen Gray, 20, of Sherman — fail to comply with sex offender registry requirement;

Trevor Lamont Brown, 53, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

Mykell Rashad Chapman, 27, of Sherman — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone alprazolam;

Jonathan Exaul Perez, 30, of Sherman — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone alprazolam;

Cheyenne James Arris, 38, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Anthony Rogelio Langston-Roman, 24, of Little Elm — possession of a controlled substance heroin;

Sharissa Claxton, 40, of Brokenbow, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance tetrahydrocannabinol;

Jesse James Daniel Garcia, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone etizolam.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.