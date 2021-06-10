Grayson County people indicted for family violence, crimes against children
A number of local people were indicted for crimes against children and family members this week, the Grayson County District announced. T
he indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.
The following people were indicted:
Juan Alexander Portillo, 19, of Pottsboro — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;
Zederick Demon Page, 45, of Abilene —assault causing bodily injury date, family or household member with previous;
Dex Wade Brewer, 25, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Aaron Nickolas-James Gilley, 32, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Christopher Elder Reed, 35, of Denison — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with reckless bodily injury and continuous violence against the family;
Katy Nicole Smith, 26, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Joseph Aaron Reese, 41, of unknown — aggravated sexual assault;
Jeremiah Austin Tucker, 40, of Denison — obstruction or retaliation;
Craig William Heffelfinger, 68, of Denison —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Darrius Warren Smallwood, 23, of Denison — aggravated robbery;
Brandy Michael Reese, 23, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breathing;
Christy Lynn Chandler, 39, of Anna — deadly conduct discharge a firearm and attempt to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Tory Lavert Cooper, 31, of Bedford — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Catherine Mae Stowell, 20, 0f Wylie — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Donnita Denise Askew, 34, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance cocaine;
Sergio Antwan Mitchell-Henderson, 30, of Southmayd — possession of a controlled substance oxycodone;
Keaton Randall Rayfield Stephens, 18, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance ring-hydroxy tryptamine;
Todd Mitchell Prater, 30, of Telephone — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Taylor Newton Benson, 30, of Sherman — two counts of violation of bond or protective order;
Jessica Diane Marie Gill, 23, of Howe — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle;
Phillip Earl Stauffer, 60, of Texarkana — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Darron Lamont Wlison, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance hydromorphone and possession of a controlled substance psilocybin and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Cherline Patricia Davis, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance hydromorphone;
Tiffany Ann Bates, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
April Dawn Parrish-Lyons, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine:
David Ray Bryant, 58, of Marshall — DWI 3rd or more;
Carrie Lee Sanders, 40, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance dihrdrocodeinone;
Pearl Shane Burchfield, 43, of address unknown — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Eric Scott Evans, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Casey Levert Evans, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Kyle David Whitehurst, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance cocaine, possession of a controlled substance in drug free zone methamphetamine and alprazolam;
Michael Leon Sims II, 36, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance cocaine;
Alyssa Joy Pevehouse, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Sarah Jael Thacker, 28, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance cocaine;
David Michael Dowding, 51, of Houston — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Jonathan Dylan Cook, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, tamper with evidence with intent to impair;
Christopher Kirk Sullivan, 55, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Cynthia Ann Steward, 58, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
James Michael Phillips, 23, of Denison —two counts of assault a security official;
David Howard Freeze, 65, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Robert Michael Gray, 44, of Sulphur — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Anthony Kyle Murray, 31, of Southmayd — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Dakota Wilson Braswell, 23, of Ennis — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Ladorean Daguen Gray, 20, of Sherman — fail to comply with sex offender registry requirement;
Trevor Lamont Brown, 53, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;
Mykell Rashad Chapman, 27, of Sherman — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone alprazolam;
Jonathan Exaul Perez, 30, of Sherman — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone alprazolam;
Cheyenne James Arris, 38, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;
Anthony Rogelio Langston-Roman, 24, of Little Elm — possession of a controlled substance heroin;
Sharissa Claxton, 40, of Brokenbow, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance tetrahydrocannabinol;
Jesse James Daniel Garcia, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone etizolam.
Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.