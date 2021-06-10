United Way of Grayson County to host Day of Kindness

United Way of Grayson County wants Grayson County residents to set aside June 21 as a Day of Kindness.

United Way of Grayson County Director of Development Katie Eubank said this is the local organization's way of celebrating the national organization's Day of Action.

Each year on June 21, United Ways across the country participate in a nationwide day of service called Day of Action.

"We are encouraging everyone to do a random act of kindness in our community. At the core of the United Way our mission is to mobilize, secure and power our community to improve lives so we thought what better way to do that than through kindness," she said in a recent phone call.

That is also the longest day of the year, so those extra minutes of sunshine should give everyone the time to get some kindness worked in their schedule for the day.

If everyone participates, she said, it could have an amazing ripple effect in the community. The acts, she said, don't have to be large or impressive.

She said their social media pages are running examples of simple acts of random kindness every day in June.

"For example yesterday, I think it was pick some flowers from your yard and leave them on your neighbor's doorstep or maybe you know someone who is having a hard time, bake some cookies and drop them off at their house."

The point, she said is not to make a big production out of it, but to make a positive impact on someone else's life.

The United Way of Grayson County asks that people watch their social media pages for more information on the event and that those posting about it use the following social media queues: #KindnessinGraysonCounty #LiveUnited #UWGC