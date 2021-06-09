Victims report vehicles damaged, burglarized; other police reports

staff reports

Sherman police

Possession - On June 7, Sherman Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of N Duchess Dr. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of marijuana. An offense report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Possession - On June 7, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of N Ross Ave. During the course of the traffic stop narcotics were located inside the

vehicle. A report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Criminal mischief - On June 6, officers were dispatched to the 500 block W Lamar St in regards to a trespassing male. Officers arrived and located the male. The male had a criminal trespass warning for the property. The suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

Criminal mischief - On June 8, a Sherman Police Department officer responded to a call of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of E Wells Avenue. The caller advised his vehicle had been damaged over the period of several hours, while he was at his employment. A report was generated for criminal mischief between $2,500<$30K.

Criminal mischief - On June 8, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The complainant stated an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle causing damage located in the 300 block of North Woods Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between June 4-7. A criminal mischief $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Burglary - On June 6, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding a theft. The complainant stated someone stole property from an unlocked vehicle located in the 2000 block of East Jones Street in Sherman, Texas. This occurred between June 4-5. A burglary of a vehicle report

was generated.

Theft - On June 8, a victim called the Sherman Police Department to report his vehicle stolen from the 3600 block of South Sam Rayburn Freeway, Sherman. The vehicle was taken sometime around May 25 by a white male suspect. There is evidence of the theft and an investigation is on-going.

Criminal mischief - On June 8, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of W Lamar St. Upon officer's arrival, they located the suspect in the parking lot of a business he had been criminally trespassed from. The suspect was arrested for

criminal trespass.

Theft - On June 8, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference a theft of property in the 6100 block of Theresa Dr. Upon Officers arrival the victim reported the part being stolen. A report was taken for theft of property $2,500-30K.

Accident involving injury - On June 8, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block Highgrove Dr in reference to a hit and run. During officers investigation it was determined a crime had been committed. A report was generated.

Public intoxication - On June 9, Sherman officers responded to the 500 block of N Highland Ave in reference to an intoxicated person. The suspect was located and admitted to drinking alcohol and taking pills. She showed obvious signs of intoxication.

The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Grayson County

Jail.

