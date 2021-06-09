Local teachers spent the day with Grayson County to learn about jobs at that level

Local educators filled the meeting of the Grayson County Commissioners this week as participants in the Business Education for Teachers program were welcomed to the county offices on Tuesday

As part of the program, the teachers sat in on the meeting to see how commissioners do their job of managing county assets, policies and roads.

"We take teachers and put them in our local industries," Workforce Solutions Texoma representative Julie Baula said of the program that teaches teachers about the type of jobs available in the area and the kinds of skills students need to learn to be able to do those jobs.

"This year its a little different so she has 19 of us here today," she said of the group that was planning to spend the day with James at the county level. "We are excited to be here."

Since 2003, the Business Education for Teachers program, put on through Workforce Solutions Texoma, Denison Development Alliance and local school districts, has taken teachers out of the classroom and put them into local industries for a week over the summer as a way of increasing awareness of the jobs that will be locally available for students upon graduation.

At the end of the week-long program, the teachers gather to discuss their experiences with one another, and share what they learned about the industries they worked in. For their efforts, the teachers earn a $1,000 stipend that can be used in the classroom.