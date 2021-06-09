After making child porn arrest, GCSO warns of online solicitation

Local authorities are telling parents and family members to reach out if they think their children may have encountered someone using the internet to solicit sexual contact after a local man has been arrested on nine counts of possession of child pornography.

The man was also charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Anyone who thinks their children might have been approached inappropriately online should the North Texas Tipline at 214- 373-8477.

A news release issued Tuesday from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said on June 2 investigators received a case referral from another agency involving the man allegedly possessing and sending images of child pornography. The next day, investigators acting in an undercover capacity began communicating with the man.

During this conversation, the man sent several lewd photographs to the under cover law enforcement officer and requested, in detail, to have sexual relations with the that person's children who were purportedly under the age of eight.

The man was arrested and his bond has been set at $850,000.

The release said this is an ongoing investigation.