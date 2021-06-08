Sherman police receive series of public intoxication reports; other police reports

staff reports

Sherman police

Theft - On June 4, 2021, Sherman Police Department received a phone call regarding a theft in progress in the 600 block of North Creek Drive. The suspect fled in truck. The vehicle was stopped by responding officers. The driver was detained. Upon officer's arrival, it was found that the suspect had left the store with over one thousand dollars worth of copper material and other merchandise. The suspect was arrested for theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass under $20K. Robinson was booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Resisting arrest - On June 4, Sherman officers responded to 4040 N US HWY 75 (Home Depot) in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation revealed a male subject stole merchandise from the business. The suspect was placed under arrest. The suspect resisted transportation and assaulted a peace officer. He was ultimately transported to Grayson County Jail. Reports were generated.

Public intoxication - On June 4, an officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy in regard to a intoxicated person. The officer arrived on scene and spoke with suspect who was highly intoxicated and could barely stand up. The suspect was a danger to himself and others and could not find a sober party to come get him. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication - alcohol/other and transported to GCSO. A report was generated.

Assault - On June 4, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W Tennessee Street in reference to an intoxicated person. It was learned during the investigation the intoxicated subject was the callers ex. The caller was assaulted by the intoxicated subject. A report for assault causes bodily injury - family member was completed.

Public Intoxication - On June 5, Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to an intoxicated person. Officer arrived and observed the suspect intoxicated and walking in the roadway. Campbell was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Grayson County jail.

Public intoxication - On June 5, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to an intoxicated person. Upon officer arrival, the suspect was located in a parking lot and determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Grayson County Jail.

Theft - On June 5, Sherman Police dispatch received a call in regards to a theft that occurred in the 2800 block of S Travis St. The caller stated a female who was visiting him at his home stole some items and fled the scene. Officers were dispatched to the scene and further information was gathered. A report was generated for theft prop under $100.

Possession - On June 5, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Lamar St. During the course of the traffic stop narcotics were located inside the vehicle. A report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Driving while intoxication - On June 5, Sherman Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Texoma Parkway and Fallon Drive. The vehicle was stopped for displaying white lights to the rear. Upon speaking with the lone occupant/driver, an open alcoholic beverage was seen. The suspect admitted to drinking several alcoholic drinks prior to driving. Standardized field sobriety testing was performed and at the conclusion of which, it was determined the suspect was intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a public place. The was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Possession - On June 6, Sherman Police Officers stopped a male walking in the 1600 block of Texoma Parkway. The male later identified and was detained for walking on the wrong side of the road. The suspect admitted to being in possession of a pipe which was used to smoke methamphetamine. The pipe was seized and the suspect was released on scene. The pipe will be sent to the DPS laboratory for testing. A case for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram was completed.

