FEATURED HOME: Historic Denison properties afford unique opportunities

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Two downtown Denison buildings currently on the market provide unique opportunities for urban living and historical preservation. The two-story beauty at 307 West Main Street was built in 1886 and offers 6,000 square feet of versatile space. It’s an interesting mix of modern conveniences and historic charm. Highlights include exposed brick walls, preserved wood floors, skylights and detailed woodwork.

On the first floor you will find retail and professional office space. A walk up the original staircase reveals a second floor that is just begging to be converted into two residential lofts. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide an impressive view of Main Street and the bustling downtown area. With mechanical, main electrical and plumbing already in place, it could make for an excellent investment or simply a comfortable place to call home.

The building is currently listed for $179,000 by Tommi Sue Homuth and Tracy Realty. For more information call 469-879-2265 or visit tracyrealty.net.

When someone decides to move downtown, there’s a good chance they might be interested in working there too. If so, the nearby property at 615 West Main Street could be the perfect place to set up shop. It is available for lease and currently listed for $1,400 per month.

For 50 years this building served as the site of the historic Ashburn Ice Cream store. The property still boasts yesteryear features like tile wall seating and some original flooring. However, it’s also been sufficiently modernized to accommodate multiple types of businesses, making it ideal for a medical/dental facility, office, or retail store.

History abounds in downtown Denison. For those interested in carving out their own little slice of local lore, the time to act may be now.