Firearm discharge injures child in Sherman, negligence charge filed

staff reports

A firearm discharge Sunday morning in Sherman led to hospitalization of a child and a suspect being taken into custody.

At around 9 a.m., the Sherman Police Department received a call of a seven-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg in an apartment at 221 Archer Dr. First responders located the child victim and transported her to a local hospital. The child was later transported again to a hospital in Dallas due to her age.

Police say the injury is not expected to be life threatening.

Investigators were able to determine that a family friend who had brought a .40-caliber handgun to the apartment was cleaning it when it was discharged. The projectile struck the victim, who was playing several feet away.

An investigation determined that the firearm was reported stolen to the Fort Worth Police Department. The family friend was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.