80g of meth lands Howe man 25 years in prison

Michael Jeremy Worthington, 42, of Howe was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The sentence resulted from a plea agreement wherein the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office agreed to limit the Worthington's punishment at 35 years. Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court heard evidence and sentenced Worthington to prison.

A press release from the GCDA's office said the case began In June of 2019 when the Howe Police Department received tips from the Denison Narcotics Task force. The Narcotics officers had heard, through intelligence gathering, that Michael Worthington would be transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine from the Dallas area to Grayson County. Worthington was then going to sell the dope in Grayson County. His vehicle was spotted travelling northbound on US 75 by officers with the Howe Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 80 grams (nearly 3 ounces) of methamphetamine.

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith said, in the release, “This defendant has been convicted twice for dealing methamphetamine in our community. Despite any attempt at rehabilitation he has continued to add to the stream of methamphetamine into Grayson County. Prison is where drug traffickers belong.” District Attorney Brett Smith added “we commend the Narcotics task force and the Howe Police Department for their quick response and efforts to keep this dope off of our streets. Every time drugs are seized our community is safer.”

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.