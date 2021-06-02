SOSU announces summer graduation plans

staff reports

Coming off of spring commencement at the beginning of May, Southeastern Oklahoma State University is preparing to send off another group of graduates.

The Durant university will host two ceremonies for its degree earners. Graduate students will walk the stage at 6 p.m. July 30, and undergraduate degree earners will walk the stage at 9 a.m. July 31.

Both ceremonies will be held in the Bloomer Sullivan Arena. More details will be announced at a later date.