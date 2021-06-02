Meth dealer to face life in prison after pleading guilty to selling to Aryan Circle, in Texas, Louisiana

staff reports

A Houston man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Jeremy Klintman, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn.

According to information presented in court, a law enforcement investigation from May-August 2016, revealed that Klintman was supplying methamphetamine to others, including members of the Aryan Circle, for trafficking in Houston, Southeast Texas, and Southwest Louisiana.

“Trafficking methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Texas is going to result in a knock on the door from law enforcement,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Ensuring safe communities in Southeast Texas is a top priority for EDTX, and shutting down the methamphetamine trade is a lynchpin of that effort.”

Klintman was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 7, 2020 and faces up to life in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Houston Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rapp and Trial Attorney Alexander Gottfried with the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Gang Section (OCGS).