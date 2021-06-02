Driver traveling without front tire found with large amount of cocaine; other police reports

staff reports

Sherman police

Manufacturing/delivery - On June 2, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W Houston St. The driver lost a front wheel and was driving on the hub. The male was acting nervous and had suspicious items in his possession. Officers

requested a K9 for assistance. After a probable cause search, officers located a

large amount of crack cocaine packaged for sale in the vehicle. The suspect

was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one 4-200 grams and transported to Grayson County Jail.

Possession - On June 1, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. During the course of the traffic stop narcotics were located inside the vehicle. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram. A reported was generated.

Burglary - On June 1, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of North Harrison Avenue in Sherman in regards to a theft. The officer met with a complainant who stated an unknown suspect stole property from her unlocked vehicle between May 31 and June 1. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On June 1, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 3400 block of Sandstone Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred on May 29. A theft of property $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Assault - On June 1, Sherman Police Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of N Crockett St. in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Officers determined a female had been assaulted by a male several days prior. A report for assault family violence impeding breath was generated.

Criminal mischief - On June 1, officers were dispatched to speak with a complainant regarding a complaint of criminal mischief that occurred in the 1300 block of N Grand Avenue. A female advised her ex-boyfriend punched her driver's side car window, causing damage. A report was generated for criminal mischief $100<$750.

Burglary - On June 2, Sherman Police Officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway, in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers determined a burglary of a residence had occurred, and a report was generated.