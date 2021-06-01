Sherman voters to decide on 2 at-large races, mayor race this fall

While it has only been a month since voters across Texoma hit the polls for spring elections, but the fall race for three Sherman City Council seats has already begun. This November, voters will choose who should sit in two at-large seats and who should lead the city as mayor of Sherman.

The fall election could be a contested one as all three seats that will be up for grabs are at large, meaning that the seats and votes are not restricted by district. As such, any eligible candidate from across Sherman could file to run for these seats.

Despite the fact that the filing period will not open for another month, candidates are already announcing their intentions to run for the positions.

The three positions include the Place 1 seat, which is currently held by Willie Steele. The place 2 seat — currently held by Sandra Melton — will also be up for vote this fall. Finally, the mayoral seat, which has been held by David Plyler for two terms, will also be up for a vote.

The election cycle will also be one of the first elections to take place under recent amendments to the city charter related to term limits. Under the previous version, a candidate could only server two consecutive terms as a council member and an additional two terms as mayor. However, in 2019, voters approved a change that would allow members of the council to serve up to four, three-year terms in any combination of positions. Under these changes, all three incumbents will be eligible to run for reelection.

This November will be the end of Melton's first term on the city council. On Tuesday, Melton said she was "still praying for direction" on if she will seek reelection.

Steele will be at the end of his second consecutive term on the council and will be able to run for a third term, if he chooses. Calls to Steele for comment on his intent to run were not returned Tuesday.

Plyler has served three full terms between his tenure on the council and as mayor. He also served a partial term on the council before he left it to run for the city's highest position in 2015 following the end of Carrie Wacker's mayoral run.

However, the city attorney has determined that this partial term will not count toward Plyler's term limit due to its length, City Clerk Linda Ashby said. Calls to Plyler for comment on his intention for this election cycle were not returned.

The filing period will begin on July 17 and voters will hit the polls on Nov. 2.