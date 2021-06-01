Sherman police receive series of assault related calls; other police reports

staff reports

Sherman police

Assault - On May 29, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to an assault in the 800 block of E Dove Ln. The victim reported being

assaulted by the suspect. After an investigation was completed, it was a

determined an assault occurred. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Assault - On May 29, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call about a disturbance in the 200 Block of South Grand Avenue. Officers were dispatched to

the location. When Officers arrived on scene the victim reported being pushed and

having her phone taken away while attempting to call 911. After an investigation

was conducted, the suspect was arrested for assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and interfering with an emergency call for assistance.

Driving while intoxicated - Police conducted in the 4000 block of W Houston St. The driver was suspected of being intoxicated. After an investigation was complete, the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Assault - Sherman Police Department dispatch received a call in reference to a verbal argument happening in the parking lot in the 3800 block of Town Center. Officers arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. At the result of the investigation three reports where generated for assault by contact, criminal mischief $100-750, and criminal mischief under $100 destroying property.

Possession - On May 30, Sherman Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of E Lamar St. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of methamphetamines and marijuana. Offense reports were generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Aggravated assault - On May 20, Sherman Police dispatch received a call in regards to a disturbance occurring in the 900 block of W Laurel St. The caller stated there was a family gathering at her house and her daughter had refused to leave. The caller's daughter then began kicking windows and causing a further disturbance. Officers were dispatched to the scene, but the suspect had left prior to police arrival. Further information was gathered and it was learned the suspect had grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to kill a family member. A report was generated for aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon.

Assault - On May 31, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to an assault in progress in the 400 block of S Sam Rayburn Freeway. The caller stated her boyfriend had just assaulted her and possibly broken her ribs. Officers were dispatched to the scene as well as EMS. While officers were on scene, it was learned the suspect had punched the caller multiple times and then fled. The suspect then contacted dispatch and advised he was in a nearby abandoned building. Officers located and arrested the suspect for assault causes bodily injury family member.

Assault - On May 31, Sherman officers responded to the 1300 block of S Heritage Pkwy in reference to a delayed assault call. The caller stated she and her wife had a

physical fight. Both parties advised they were defending themselves against the

other, and both were arrested for assault cause bodily injury family violence and transported to the Grayson County Jail.