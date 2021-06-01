Rainy season to continue into June

Grayson County residents saw anywhere from 6-10 inches of rain in May and the long range forecast says that wet weather isn't going anywhere anytime soon. On Monday alone, county officials saw 2.1 inches of rain in parts of the region.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said the National Center for Environmental Prediction's one-month climate outlook shows that the entire state of Texas will receive above normal rainfall in June.

She said the normal amount of rain for the Sherman area in May is around 5.54 inches. Last year's May total, she said, was 4.54 inches in May in Sherman.

"Yesterday, I think we had four of my roads were underwater and one state road (FM 212 East of Van Alstyne) was under water for a while," Grayson County Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said.

He added that it all feels a lot like a broken record and he is tired of the rain. Unfortunately for Whitmire and those who agree with him, the gray skies aren't going away any time soon.The best chance for rain again in Sherman comes over the weekend, she said, though there is some chance of rain every day this week.

Wednesday, there is a 20-percent chance of rain after 1 p.m., and the afternoon is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 77.

"Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning," the National Weather Service's 7-Day outlook for the region says.

Then on Wednesday evening, there is another 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low for the evening is expected to be 63 with Partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

The NWS Thursday outlook says, "A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph."

And, on Thursday evening, the rain chance returns to 20-percent with more showers and thunderstorms. The low will remain around 65 with winds no stronger than they are expected to be earlier in the day.

Friday, there will once again be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with partly sunny skies and a high near 82. The calm wind will remain around 5 mph.

"A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am," the NWS weather outlook said. "Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph."

It goes on to say on Saturday, there will be, "A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph."

Weekend predictions show that showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue during the early morning hours. As of Tuesday, there was a 30-percent chance of precipitation predicted each day. The chance raises to 60 percent on Sunday.

Temperatures should remain in the high 60s and 70s.

Leading into Monday, showers and thunderstorms are expected with highs in the 80s.