Local eateries keeping it clean get an "A" for their efforts

Local restaurants that follow the health and safety guidelines get good grades from the Grayson County Health Department.

The Grayson County Health Department scores local eateries based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following eateries got an "A" on their most recent inspections:

Lettuce Indulge@Food Truck Park, 9376 US Hwy.. 69, in Bells;

The Splash Pool Concession, 1121 W. Taylor, in Sherman;;

Lovejoys On Main Street, 138 E. Main St, in Whitesboro;

Nerdy Nation Frozen Creations,509 Windy Ln., in Sherman;;

Pop's Place Too, 21136 Hwy.. 56, in Southmayd;

Sherman Skateland, 3100 Versaille Dr., in Sherman;;

SYSA-Old Settler Park, 1599 N. Harrison Ave., in Sherman;;

SYSA-Old Settler Park Quad. 1599 N. Harrison Ave., in Sherman;;

Tigers Den Nutrition, 110 W Grand Suite A, in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Health & Rehab. Center, 1204 Sherman; Drive, in Whitesboro;

The Bridges Golf Club, 2400 Fred Couples Dr., in Gunter;;

The Ya-Hoo Baking Co., 5302 Texoma Pkwy.., in Sherman;;

Panda Express, 3150 S US Highway 75, in Sherman;;

Super Stop, 2510 US Hwy. 75 N, in Sherman;;

Taco Bell No. 28788-Tex Pkwy., 1800 Texoma Pkwy.., in Sherman;;

Enterhealth Life Recovery Cnt, 524 N. Lincoln Park Rd., in Van Alstyne;

Fulbelli's Restaurant, 115 S. Travis St., in Sherman;;

Martinez Food Trailer, 225 W Crawford St., in Denison;;

Taco Casa Whitesboro, 1012 Hwy. 377 N., in Whitesboro;

56 Deli, 301 W. Main, in Whitesboro;

AFC Sushi@ Albertson's, 100 E Taylor St., in Sherman;;

Albertson's, 100 E Taylor St., in Sherman;;

Starbucks in Albertson's, 00 E Taylor St., in Sherman;;

Bears' Smokin BBQ @Food Truck Park, 121 S. Imperial/Mobile Food Park, in Denison;;

Family Dollar Store, 616 N. Union St., in Whitesboro;

Happy Stop, 300 Charlie Dr., in Whitesboro;

Rib Crib, 3205 Hwy. 75 N., in Sherman;;

Taco Cabana, 3721 Hwy. 75 N., in Sherman;;

Wingstop, 4001 N. US Hwy. 75, in Sherman;;

Dollar General, 702 E FM 120, in Pottsboro;

Don Chano's Taqueria, 4909 Texoma Pkwy.., in Sherman;

Fruit-titas, 513 S. Walnut, in Sherman;

La Ranchera, 103 E. King, in Sherman;

Taco Bell, 3420 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Tacos Pacheco, 1111 N. Travis, in Sherman;

Tito's Taqueria, 219 N. Travis, in Sherman;

Cold Stone Creamery, 4062 Highway 75 North, in Sherman;

Mooyah Burgers, 4114 Hwy. 75 N, Ste 100, in Sherman;

One and Only Bugers and Fries, 2700 Texoma Pkwy.., in Sherman;

Salvation Army, 5700 Texoma Pkwy.,., in Sherman;

Subway #13375, 2114 Texoma Pkwy.., in Sherman;

Denison High School, 4200 Hwy. 91 N., in Denison;

Jack & Jill Day Care Center, 800 W MLK St., in Denison;

Booth's Brew, 112 S. Rusk, in Denison;

Best Western Plus, 810 N. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

CJ'S Coffee, 5101 Gateway Blvd., in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 3315 FM 120, in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store Café, 4411 Hwy. 75-N, in Denison;

Pizza Hut, 2020 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman;

Red River Café, 4411 Hwy. 75 N., in Denison;

Silver Leaf Assisted Living, 4318 W. Crawford St., in Denison;

Tom Bean Elementary School, 105 Eubanks, in Tom Bean;

Tom Bean High School, 7719 State Hwy. 11, in Tom Bean;

Tom Bean Middle School, 289 Franklin Road, in Tom Bean;

Wok Express, 1916 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Bells Elementary School, 110 Scott Road, in Bells;

Bells High School, 1500 Ole Ambrose, in Bells;

Bells Junior High School, 1510 Ole Ambrose Rd., in Bells;

Hilton Garden Inn, 5015 S. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

My Montessori School, 2527 FM 691, in Denison;

Quik Trip, 6120 Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

Dollar General, 630 Hwy. 377 North, in Whitesboro;

Just Like Home, 6313 Old Sherman Rd., in Whitesboro;

Pop Around The Corner, 2280 County Line Rd., in Whitesboro;

Sherwood Food Mart, 32210 Hwy. 377, in Gordonville;

Subway, 809 N Union, in Whitesboro;

Eisenhower Yacht Club (boat dock), 2141 Park Road 20, in Denison;

Grandpappy Point Gas Dock, 132 Grandpappy Dr., in Denison;

Subway, 3427 W FM 120, in Denison;

The Point, 1711 Harbor Rd., in Denison;

Dons Smoke House, 111 E Haning St., in Howe;

Domino's Pizza, 385 N. Henry Hines Expwy., in Van Alstyne;

Golden Chick, 151 S. Henry Hynds Expressway., in Van Alstyne;

Hobo Joe's, 3023 Loy Lake, in Denison;

Collinsville Food Mart, 705 Hwy. 377 North, in Collinsville;

Dollar General, 2303 Petitt Pkwy., in Whitewright;

Jack & Jen Child Care Center, 123 S McKown Ave., in Sherman;

St. Mary's School, 713 S. Travis Street, in Sherman;

Texas Breakfast, Homemade Pie Coffee, 2306 US Hwy. 377 N., in Pilot Point;

The School Zone Academy, 105 Doyle St., in Howe;

Whitewright Elementary and Middle School, 305 Highland, in Whitewright;

Whitewright High School Cafeteria, 304 Echols Lane, in Whitewright;

Armstrong Food Mart, 500 S Armstrong, in Denison;

CJ's Coffee Shop, 818 N. Travis, in Sherman;

Denison; Food Mart, 1001 S Austin Avenue, in Denison;

Fine BBQ, 1743 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Red River Wild Game, 589 Game Farm Rd., in Denison;

Sherman High School, 2907 W. Travis, in Sherman;

Piner Middle School, 402 W Pecan St., in Sherman;

TI- American Food & Vending, 6412 S Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Van Alstyne High School, 1722 N. Waco, in Van Alstyne;

Van Alstyne High School-Culinary Arts, 1722 N. Waco, in Van Alstyne;

Aloha Fuel, 86544 N. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

B McDaniel Middle School, 400 Lillis Ln., in Denison;

Dollar General, 81940 Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Mels Filling Stationn, 3021 Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

Washington Elementary, 815 S Travis St., in Sherman;

Crutchfield Elem School, 521 S Dewey Ave., in Sherman;

Fred Douglass Learning Center, 505 East College, in Sherman;

Jefferson Elem School, 608 N Lee Ave., in Sherman;

Van Alstyne Middle School, 1314 North Waco, in Van Alstyne;

Partin Elementary School, 201 Newport, in Van Alstyne;

Sanford Elementary School, 300 Williams Way, in Van Alstyne;

Dept. of Juvenile Services, 86 Dyess, in Denison;

Longhorn C.Store, 7205 B FM 691, in Denison;

Roma's Pizza, 682 FM 120 E., in Pottsboro;

Smoke House BBQ, 306 E. FM 120, in Pottsboro;

Chicken Express, 3606 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Chuck E. Cheese's, 3808 US Hwy. 75, Sherman;

Houston Elementary School, 1100 W Morgan Street, in Denison;

Hyde Park Elementary, 1701 Hyde Park Ave., in Denison;

Mayes Elementary School, 201 Jenny Ln., in Denison;

Domino's Pizza Denison, 3415 W FM 120, in Denison;

Pathway's DISD, 318 W. Morgan Street, in Denison;

Sory Elementary School, 120 Binkley Park, in Sherman;

Wakefield Elem School, 400 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Texoma Christian School, 3500 W. Houston, in Sherman;

Catipillar-Ave C/Southern Markets, 3501 S. FM Hwy. 1417, in Denison;

Scott Middle School, 1901 S. Mirick Ave., in Denison;

Haddock's Burger Barn, 4906 F.M. Hwy. 1417, in Denison;

Perrin Learning Center, 81 Vanderburg Dr., in Denison;

Starbucks Coffee, 5131 S. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

Big Mineral Camp, 2889 Big Mineral Road, in Gordonville;

Howe High School, 200 E Ponderosa, in Howe;

Howe Middle School,313 Roberts St., in Howe;

Summit Hill Elem School, 701 Summit Hill Parkway, in Howe;

Rock Creek Resort Marina, 1464 Marina Rd., in Gordonville;

The Shaved Ice Co., 2813 W. Morton, in Denison;

Gunter High School, 1102 N 8th Street, in Gunter;

Gunter Middle School, 410 Tiger Lane, in Gunter;

Gunter Primary School, 200 W Elm St., in Gunter;

Dillingham Middle School, 1701 E Gallagher, Sherman;

Fairview Elementary School, 501 W Taylor St., in Sherman;

Neblett Elementary School, 1505 E Gallagher Rd., in Sherman;

Collinsville ISD Elementary School, 500 Reeves Street, in Collinsville;

Collinsville ISD High School, 202 N Broadway, in Collinsville;

Lamar Elementary School, 1000 S Fifth Ave., in Denison;

Terrell Elementary School, 230 W. MLK St., in Denison;

Healing Springs Ranch, 100 S. Texas St., in Tioga;

Tioga Elem & Middle School, 405 North Florence, in Tioga;

Tioga High School, 325 McKnight, in Tioga;

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital, 3601 N. Calais Dr., in Sherman;

Brookdale Willows, 3410 Post Oak Crossing, in Sherman;

Grayson College Cafeteria/Great West. Dining, 6101 Grayson Dr., in Denison;

Grayson College Culinary Arts, 6101 Grayson Dr., in Denison;

Namiku, 1728 S FM 1417, in Sherman;

Pecan Point, 1011 E. Pecan Grove Rd., in Sherman;

Pottsboro Elementary School, PO Box 555, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro High School, PO Box 555, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro Middle School, PO Box 555, in Pottsboro;

Pre School For Little Zebras, 1211 Blanton Dr., in Sherman;

WNJ Regional Medical Ctr-Cafeteria, 500 N Highland Ave., in Sherman;

Dean's Cuisine, 4801 S State Hwy. 91, in Denison;

Groovy Greens@ Jakes Place, 4801 S State Hwy. 91, in Denison;

Jakes Place Food Truck Park, 4801 S State Hwy. 91, in Denison;

Lake Point Asstd Living, 1100 Reba McEntire Ln. in Denison;

Munchie Mobile, 202 N. Loy Lake,in Sherman;

Meals On Wheels/Whitewright Center, 123 W. Grand, in Whitewright;

Pizza Hut, 1050 Hwy. 82 E., in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Hayes Primary School, 117 4th Street, in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro High School, 1 Bearcat Drive, in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Intermediate School, 211 N. College St., in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Middle School, 600 W Fourth St., in Whitesboro;

S & S Elementary School, 4217 Elementary Drive, in Southmayd;

S & S High School, 404 Main St. in Sadler;

S & S Middle School, 462 S Main., in Sadler;

Cardinal Quick Stop, 100 E. Hwy.120, in Pottsboro;

Mom's Café, 317 Hwy. 120-W in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro; Nutrition, 101 W. FM 120, in Pottsboro;

Sammie's Kitchen by the Lake, 83493 Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Almost Grandma's Childcare, 1531 S. Waco St., in Van Alstyne;

Dollar Tree Store, 3416 Town Center Street, in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 1911 N Travis St., in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 1007 North Travis, in Sherman;

The Jolly Good Shop, 120 S Main Dr., in Van Alstyne;

A Wonderful World of you Preschool, 114 MLK., in Denison.