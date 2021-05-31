Sherman High School lights up the night with graduation 2021

The field was soggy but the rain held off to give the Sherman High School Class of 2021 one last night in Bearcat Stadium May 28. More than 400 students crowded the stadium to say goodbye to each other as well as the district that educated them for 13 years.

Social distancing and masks were not yet things of the past, but unlike 2020, graduates gathered at one ceremony and were not required to wear masks during the evening ceremony.

"It's very exciting," Marco Lopez said. "We've had a rough year but I am so glad we all got to be here at the stadium together. I am just so excited."

Lopez, the class student council co president, is going to Texas State University to study veterinary medicine.

Some of his classmates are going as far away as the East coast or the West coast. Others are staying closer to home. Six graduates plan to stay in Sherman at Austin College and be apart of next year’s freshman class of Roos, while others will go only as far away as Denison. According to information in the ceremony’s program, 140 of them plan to go to Grayson College to become Vikings. In addition 19 said they plan to go into the military.

Sherman High School Principal Jenifer Politi said collectively the class received more than $3 million in in scholarships.

After taking time to recognize teachers and administrators for hanging in there during a really had year that included both struggles with COVID-19 and moving into a new high school, Politi urged the graduates take all of the skills that they learned to not only survive but thrive in high school forward in their next great adventures. She said life is always offering one more mountain to climb so she implored them, "live in the moment, in the now, and appreciate where we are, what we have and who surrounds us."

She said their teachers, parents, and the community know that they have the strength to face the challenges that lay ahead of them and told them to try to let go of the constant concern with what others think about them and remain true to the core values they have built up over their lifetime.

The 2021 Valedictorian Tyra Anne Bennett told them that when they all started kindergarten back in 2008, she wasn't wild about the idea of school. In fact, after the first week, she said, she told her father she wasn't planning on going back.

She did, of course. Now, they were standing there 13 years later. She urged them all to look for their success not in the grades they make or tests they score high on or the jobs they get but in the support that they give to others.