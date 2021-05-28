Sherman ISD celebrates staff of the year honorees

SISD

As the 2020-2021 school year comes to a close, Sherman ISD is acknowledging members of its outstanding staff. Sherman ISD employees with diverse teaching styles and skills have been selected for the 2021 Teacher, Employee, volunteer, and Team of the Year. Listed below are the outstanding educators who received the honor this year:

Doretta Kinnison

Secondary Teacher of the Year

Piner Middle School Math Teacher

Shann Schubert

Elementary Teacher of the Year

Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center Pre-Kindergarten Teacher

Marvin Taylor

Employee of the Year

Manager of Purchasing and Warehouse

Human Resources COVID-19 Response Team

Chelsea Muniz & Lucy Salazar

Team of the Year

Sherman ISD Human Resources Department

Jade Schoen

New Teacher of the Year

Jefferson Elementary

Christi Ohl

Sherman ISD Volunteer of the Year

Wakefield Elementary

The Sherman ISD Staff Recognition program honors individuals throughout the district that excel inside of their classroom or within their department. Teachers that exemplify excellence in teaching, instructional leadership, or employees that showcase skill, work ethic, and high performance are selected and recognized each month for ensuring all Sherman ISD students are equipped to excel globally in our ever-changing society. Secondary and Elementary Teacher of the Year will enjoy the use of a Chevrolet Equinox for one year, courtesy of Sherman Chevrolet. First Texoma National Bank also presented each staff member of the year with a $500 award to cash in at their bank, and T-Mobile provided the team of the year with new Puma backpacks.