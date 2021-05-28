Vaccination numbers continue to grow in Grayson County

Grayson County has 36,484 people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That is 31 percent of the county's population over the age of 12.

Vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 12 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present. Vaccines are available from multiple sources including local drug stores and the Grayson County Health Department.

Walk-in clinics at the Health Department are held every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sherman Health Department at 515 N Walnut.. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-registration is required for the walk-in clinics.

Statistics from the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management show that there have been 73,122 doses of vaccine administered in the county.

Since the pandemic began, 11,348 Grayson County people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus. Three hundred and sixty-six Grayson County residents have suffered COVID-19 related deaths. The county had 17 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday evening.

COVID-19 testing location

In coordination with Grayson County and the city of Denison, Advanced Laboratory Services is now open for drive thru testing. This site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/ and select the Denison location to schedule an appointment.

The site is located at 2415 S Austin, in Denison. Advanced Laboratory Services has an additional location: 500 E Peyton St, Suite 300, in Sherman, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends.