Elementary Play Day: It’s great to be a Yellow Jacket!

DISD
A section of Terrell Texans cheered on teammates during a sack race competition at Elementary Play Day on May 17th at Munson Stadium. “The events were shown live on our huge new video board, which our kids and fans absolutely loved,” said Robert Mears, Elementary Play Day organizer.

Fresh air, cool breezes, clouds that refused to rain, and kids’ faces beaming from a brand new video board made this year’s Elementary Play Day at Munson Stadium extra special, a symbolic victory over the Covid-19 pandemic that threatened to cancel the event for the second year in a row.

“We were so excited to be able to host our 2021 Elementary Play Day after having to cancel it last year because of Covid,” said Robert Mears, DISD’s long-time organizer of the annual event. “It’s something we all look forward to, a special day for our kids to wind down, enjoy the great outdoors and compete in a wide variety of races, games and relays…all shown live this year on our huge new video board, which our kids and fans absolutely loved! It turned out to be a perfect day for everyone, young and old alike… definitely a day to remember. As always, it’s great to be a Yellow Jacket!”

DISD elementary students from Houston, Hyde Park, Lamar, Mayes and Terrell raced off the start line at Munson Stadium in a competition that combined soccer skills with speed and dexterity.
Mayes Elementary athletes competed in a wide variety of games, races and relay events during the 2021 Elementary Play Day at Munson Stadium. “We were so excited to be able to host our 2021 Elementary Play Day after having to cancel it last year because of Covid,” said Robert Mears, DISD’s long-time organizer of the annual event.
Lamar Elementary Coach Landon Word gave last-minute instructions and encouragement to runners on one of his relay teams that competed in Elementary Play Day events at Munson Stadium on May 17th.
Marian Evans, long-time librarian at Houston Elementary, helped prepare a team of her Houston Bulldogs for an upcoming relay event during Denison ISD’s recent Elementary Play Day at Munson Stadium.
Marian Evans, long-time librarian at Houston Elementary, helped prepare a team of her Houston Bulldogs for an upcoming relay event during Denison ISD’s recent Elementary Play Day at Munson Stadium.
A group of Hyde Park Tigers performed stretches and warm-up exercises prior to competing in Denison ISD’s annual Elementary Play Day on May 17th at Munson Stadium.