Elementary Play Day: It’s great to be a Yellow Jacket!

DISD

Fresh air, cool breezes, clouds that refused to rain, and kids’ faces beaming from a brand new video board made this year’s Elementary Play Day at Munson Stadium extra special, a symbolic victory over the Covid-19 pandemic that threatened to cancel the event for the second year in a row.

“We were so excited to be able to host our 2021 Elementary Play Day after having to cancel it last year because of Covid,” said Robert Mears, DISD’s long-time organizer of the annual event. “It’s something we all look forward to, a special day for our kids to wind down, enjoy the great outdoors and compete in a wide variety of races, games and relays…all shown live this year on our huge new video board, which our kids and fans absolutely loved! It turned out to be a perfect day for everyone, young and old alike… definitely a day to remember. As always, it’s great to be a Yellow Jacket!”