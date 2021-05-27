Life sentence follows for Bells man convicted of sexual abuse of a child

Theodore James Meason, 64, of Bells, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child following a weeklong trial in the 59th state District Court. Jurors then sentenced Meason to life in prison.

Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court imposed sentencing following the jury’s verdict, according to a statement from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office.

Due to the nature of the crime for which Meason was convicted, he will not be eligible for parole and will remain in prison for life.

The DA's Office said the case began in May of 2020, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators conducted an investigation based on a report from the mother of the victim. Forensic interviews were arranged for one of the victims at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by Meason to the forensic interviewer. After that interview, a second child came forward and disclosed they had also been sexually abused by Meason multiple times over a five to six year period. Testimony at trial showed these assaults took place at the home of the defendant when the children were in his care. The investigation further revealed that Meason had a history of molestation with other children.

“This defendant’s actions have caused long-lasting harm and suffering to the victims. It is humbling to see the courage that these children showed when coming together to stop this abuse. We hope this will provide the victims and their family some closure after many years of abuse,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover, who prosecuted the case. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “Meason will now reside in a place where he cannot sexually abuse children. The jury should be commended for listening to all the evidence to make sure this predator will never hurt another child again.”