Celebrating 20 years: Best of Texoma returns for 2021 honors
For nearly two decades, the Best of Texoma honors has served as a way to recognize the best of the best local businesses, services and organizations in Texoma. Now in its 20th year, the awards celebration and magazine will be bigger than ever.
Based on the number of competitors in previous years, 2019 voter participation and input from a category nomination process late last year, 57 new categories have been added bringing the total number to 214.
“The Best of Texoma Gala is the largest event held in Texoma all year,” Vice President of Texas and New Mexico Nate Rodriguez said. “The gala is a celebration of local business owners who work tirelessly providing exceptional products and services to their customers. We are excited to bring back the live event that was held virtually last year.
The annual Best of Texoma magazine, also the largest magazine in Texoma, and website will list the top three and first-place winners for categories, ranging from dining to shopping and professional services, as chosen by residents of Texoma. This will allow consumers, both local and visiting, to make informed decisions about where to go for various goods and services across the region.
“The Best of Texoma honors are the truest form of word-of-mouth recommendations,” Rodriguez said. “BOT has become the authoritative voice on the best businesses within our community. For 20 years, it has been customers telling other customers why their favorite businesses should be top-three or first-place choices when searching for local goods or services.”
The winners for each category will be determined through two rounds of voting. The first round, which will be held between June 7-25, will allow readers and residents to make nominations for the final ballot.
The second round of voting will be multiple choice and allow readers to choose their favorite businesses from the top three nominees in each category. This final round will run from August 4-22.
“Best of Texoma is a recognition program that funds our mission of local journalism in our thriving and growing community,” Rodriguez said. “We ask that you show your support for your favorite business by voting for them.”
Online voting will be open for both rounds at https://heralddemocrat.gannettcontests.com/Best-of-Texoma-2021/ with a maximum of one vote per device or per IP address per day. Votes that do not follow the guidelines will be deemed invalid and will result in the disqualification of all votes cast by that device or email address.
“We had more than 291,000 votes last year and that was up 17,000 from the prior year,” Rodriguez said. “We expect that number of votes to grow to over 300,000 year this. Texoma loves showing love to its favorite businesses.”
Winners of this year’s Best of Texoma will be announced at the gala in October and will be published in the annual magazine that will be included an edition of the Herald Democrat newspaper the following week.
“We’ve outgrown any available event venue space in the community,” Rodriguez said. “Best of Texoma is the largest event held in the community. Our attendance from previous years is requiring us to look outside traditional venues. We are planning to announce the unconventional changes to our event location once all the details are finalized in the coming weeks.”
Categories this year:
Beauty & Health Audiologist/Hearing Aid Center
Beauty & Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services
Beauty & Health Cardiologist (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Chiropractor (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Dental Services
Beauty & Health Dermatologist (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health ENT (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Freestanding ER
Beauty & Health General Practitioner (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Home Health
Beauty & Health Hospice Service
Beauty & Health Hospital
Beauty & Health Nursing Home
Beauty & Health OB/GYN (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Oncologist (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Ophthalmologist (Eye Surgeon) (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Optometrist (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Orthodontist (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Orthopedic Surgeon (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Pain Management
Beauty & Health Pediatric Dentist (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Pediatric Home Health
Beauty & Health Pediatrician (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Place for a Mammogram
Beauty & Health Place for Physical Therapy
Beauty & Health Place for Speech Therapy
Beauty & Health Plastic Surgeon (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Podiatrist (Foot Doctor) (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Radiology Services
Beauty & Health Rehabilitation Care
Beauty & Health Sleep Services
Beauty & Health Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinic
Beauty & Health Vein Care
Beauty & Health Urologist (Person's Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Barber Shop
Beauty & Health Massage Therapy/Therapist (person’s Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Pharmacist (person’s Name and Company Name)
Beauty & Health Spa/MedSpa
Dining Asian Food
Dining Bakery
Dining Bar/Restaurant to Watch Sports
Dining BBQ
Dining Breakfast
Dining Buffet
Dining Burgers
Dining Catfish
Dining Chef
Dining Chicken Fried Steak
Dining Chinese Buffet
Dining Chicken Wings
Dining Coffee Shop
Dining Comfort Food
Dining Fine Dining
Dining Home Based Bakery
Dining Italian Food
Dining Margarita
Dining Mexican Restaurant
Dining Pizza
Dining Place to Get a Meal Under $10
Dining Place to Grab a Beer
Dining Restaurant in Bryan County
Dining Restaurant in Denison
Dining Restaurant in Sherman
Dining Restaurant on Lake Texoma
Dining Salad Bar
Dining Salsa
Dining Sandwiches
Dining Seafood
Dining Steak
Dining Tacos
Dining Winery/Brewery/Distillery
Entertainment & Leisure Casino
Entertainment & Leisure Charity Event
Entertainment & Leisure Hotel/Resort
Entertainment & Leisure Marina at Lake Texoma
Entertainment & Leisure Movie Theatre
Entertainment & Leisure Outdoor Concert Series
Entertainment & Leisure Park
Home, Home Services & Finance Commercial Real Estate Company/Agent
Home, Home Services & Finance Farm and Ranch Real Estate Company/Agent
Home, Home Services & Finance Financial Advisor/Planner (person’s Name and Company Name)
Home, Home Services & Finance Home Builder (person’s Name and Company Name)
Home, Home Services & Finance Home Inspector (person’s Name and Company Name)
Home, Home Services & Finance Insurance Agency
Home, Home Services & Finance Insurance Agent (person’s Name and Company Name)
Home, Home Services & Finance Loan Officer (person’s Name and Company Name)
Home, Home Services & Finance Mortgage Company
Home, Home Services & Finance Place for Banking
Home, Home Services & Finance Real Estate Agent (person’s Name and Company Name)
Home, Home Services & Finance Real Estate Agent - Lake Texoma (person’s Name and Company Name)
Home, Home Services & Finance Real Estate Company
Home, Home Services & Finance Real Estate Company - Lake Texoma
Home, Home Services & Finance Residential Real Estate Property Management Company
Home, Home Services & Finance Title Company
People & Places Apartment Complex
People & Places Art Gallery
People & Places Assisted Living
People & Places Bank Teller (person’s Name and Company Name)
People & Places Dance Studio
People & Places Elementary Teacher (person’s Name and Company Name)
People & Places EMT (person’s Name and Company Name)
People & Places Event Venue
People & Places Firefighter (person’s Name and Company Name)
People & Places Health Club/Gym
People & Places Independent Senior Living
People & Places Law Enforcement Officer (person’s Name and Company Name)
People & Places Non-profit Organization
People & Places Principal (person’s Name and Company Name)
People & Places Secondary Teacher (Middle and High School) (person’s Name and Company Name)
People & Places Temp Agency
People & Places Wedding Venue
People & Places Place to Work
Services Attorney - Bankruptcy (Person's Name and Company Name)
Services Attorney - Civil (Person's Name and Company Name)
Services Attorney - Criminal (Person's Name and Company Name)
Services Attorney - Divorce (Person's Name and Company Name)
Services Attorney - Family (Person's Name and Company Name)
Services Attorney - Probate/Estate (Person's Name and Company Name)
Services Bail Bondsman/Service
Services Carpet Cleaning
Services Cell Phone Repair
Services Daycare
Services DJ
Services Electrical Services
Services Equipment Rental
Services Florist
Services Foundation Repair
Services Funeral Home
Services Hair Salon
Services Heat & Air Services
Services Home Painting Service
Services House Cleaning
Services Interior Design
Services Marble/Granite/Stone Supplier
Services Pest Control
Services Pet Boarding
Services Pet Groomer (person’s Name and Company Name)
Services Photographer (person’s Name and Company Name)
Services Plumbing Services
Services Remodeling Services
Services Roofer
Services Veterinarian (person’s Name and Company Name)
Shopping Antique Store
Shopping Boat Sales
Shopping Downtown Business in Denison
Shopping Downtown Business in Durant
Shopping Downtown Business in Sherman
Shopping Convenience Store Restrooms
Shopping Farm/Ranch Supplies
Shopping Flooring Retailer
Shopping Furniture Store
Shopping Gas Station
Shopping Glass/Mirror Company
Shopping Landscape Rock & Gravel
Shopping Liquor Store
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Bryan County
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Denison
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Fannin County
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Howe
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Pottsboro
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Sherman
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Van Alystne
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Whitesboro
Shopping Locally Owned Business in Whitewright
Shopping Mattress Retailer
Shopping Nursery/Garden Shop
Shopping Pawn Shop
Shopping Place to Buy a Firearm
Shopping Place to Buy a Pool or Spa
Shopping Place to Buy Women’s Clothing
Shopping Shoe Store
Shopping Place to Buy Blinds/Window Coverings
Shopping Place to Buy an ATV
Shopping Western Wear
Vehicles Dealers and Services Auto Body/Collision Repair
Vehicles Dealers and Services Auto Dealer Service Department
Vehicles Dealers and Services Brake Repair
Vehicles Dealers and Services Car Salesperson (person’s Name and Company Name)
Vehicles Dealers and Services Car Wash
Vehicles Dealers and Services Independent Auto Repair and Service
Vehicles Dealers and Services Auto Dealership
Vehicles Dealers and Services Used Car Dealership
Vehicles Dealers and Services Independent Used Car Dealer