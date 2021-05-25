Celebrating 20 years: Best of Texoma returns for 2021 honors

Herald Democrat

For nearly two decades, the Best of Texoma honors has served as a way to recognize the best of the best local businesses, services and organizations in Texoma. Now in its 20th year, the awards celebration and magazine will be bigger than ever.

Based on the number of competitors in previous years, 2019 voter participation and input from a category nomination process late last year, 57 new categories have been added bringing the total number to 214.

“The Best of Texoma Gala is the largest event held in Texoma all year,” Vice President of Texas and New Mexico Nate Rodriguez said. “The gala is a celebration of local business owners who work tirelessly providing exceptional products and services to their customers. We are excited to bring back the live event that was held virtually last year.

The annual Best of Texoma magazine, also the largest magazine in Texoma, and website will list the top three and first-place winners for categories, ranging from dining to shopping and professional services, as chosen by residents of Texoma. This will allow consumers, both local and visiting, to make informed decisions about where to go for various goods and services across the region.

“The Best of Texoma honors are the truest form of word-of-mouth recommendations,” Rodriguez said. “BOT has become the authoritative voice on the best businesses within our community. For 20 years, it has been customers telling other customers why their favorite businesses should be top-three or first-place choices when searching for local goods or services.”

The winners for each category will be determined through two rounds of voting. The first round, which will be held between June 7-25, will allow readers and residents to make nominations for the final ballot.

The second round of voting will be multiple choice and allow readers to choose their favorite businesses from the top three nominees in each category. This final round will run from August 4-22.

“Best of Texoma is a recognition program that funds our mission of local journalism in our thriving and growing community,” Rodriguez said. “We ask that you show your support for your favorite business by voting for them.”

Online voting will be open for both rounds at https://heralddemocrat.gannettcontests.com/Best-of-Texoma-2021/ with a maximum of one vote per device or per IP address per day. Votes that do not follow the guidelines will be deemed invalid and will result in the disqualification of all votes cast by that device or email address.

“We had more than 291,000 votes last year and that was up 17,000 from the prior year,” Rodriguez said. “We expect that number of votes to grow to over 300,000 year this. Texoma loves showing love to its favorite businesses.”

Winners of this year’s Best of Texoma will be announced at the gala in October and will be published in the annual magazine that will be included an edition of the Herald Democrat newspaper the following week.

“We’ve outgrown any available event venue space in the community,” Rodriguez said. “Best of Texoma is the largest event held in the community. Our attendance from previous years is requiring us to look outside traditional venues. We are planning to announce the unconventional changes to our event location once all the details are finalized in the coming weeks.”

Categories this year:

Beauty & Health Audiologist/Hearing Aid Center

Beauty & Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services

Beauty & Health Cardiologist (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Chiropractor (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Dental Services

Beauty & Health Dermatologist (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health ENT (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Freestanding ER

Beauty & Health General Practitioner (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Home Health

Beauty & Health Hospice Service

Beauty & Health Hospital

Beauty & Health Nursing Home

Beauty & Health OB/GYN (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Oncologist (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Ophthalmologist (Eye Surgeon) (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Optometrist (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Orthodontist (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Orthopedic Surgeon (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Pain Management

Beauty & Health Pediatric Dentist (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Pediatric Home Health

Beauty & Health Pediatrician (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Place for a Mammogram

Beauty & Health Place for Physical Therapy

Beauty & Health Place for Speech Therapy

Beauty & Health Plastic Surgeon (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Podiatrist (Foot Doctor) (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Radiology Services

Beauty & Health Rehabilitation Care

Beauty & Health Sleep Services

Beauty & Health Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinic

Beauty & Health Vein Care

Beauty & Health Urologist (Person's Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Barber Shop

Beauty & Health Massage Therapy/Therapist (person’s Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Pharmacist (person’s Name and Company Name)

Beauty & Health Spa/MedSpa

Dining Asian Food

Dining Bakery

Dining Bar/Restaurant to Watch Sports

Dining BBQ

Dining Breakfast

Dining Buffet

Dining Burgers

Dining Catfish

Dining Chef

Dining Chicken Fried Steak

Dining Chinese Buffet

Dining Chicken Wings

Dining Coffee Shop

Dining Comfort Food

Dining Fine Dining

Dining Home Based Bakery

Dining Italian Food

Dining Margarita

Dining Mexican Restaurant

Dining Pizza

Dining Place to Get a Meal Under $10

Dining Place to Grab a Beer

Dining Restaurant in Bryan County

Dining Restaurant in Denison

Dining Restaurant in Sherman

Dining Restaurant on Lake Texoma

Dining Salad Bar

Dining Salsa

Dining Sandwiches

Dining Seafood

Dining Steak

Dining Tacos

Dining Winery/Brewery/Distillery

Entertainment & Leisure Casino

Entertainment & Leisure Charity Event

Entertainment & Leisure Hotel/Resort

Entertainment & Leisure Marina at Lake Texoma

Entertainment & Leisure Movie Theatre

Entertainment & Leisure Outdoor Concert Series

Entertainment & Leisure Park

Home, Home Services & Finance Commercial Real Estate Company/Agent

Home, Home Services & Finance Farm and Ranch Real Estate Company/Agent

Home, Home Services & Finance Financial Advisor/Planner (person’s Name and Company Name)

Home, Home Services & Finance Home Builder (person’s Name and Company Name)

Home, Home Services & Finance Home Inspector (person’s Name and Company Name)

Home, Home Services & Finance Insurance Agency

Home, Home Services & Finance Insurance Agent (person’s Name and Company Name)

Home, Home Services & Finance Loan Officer (person’s Name and Company Name)

Home, Home Services & Finance Mortgage Company

Home, Home Services & Finance Place for Banking

Home, Home Services & Finance Real Estate Agent (person’s Name and Company Name)

Home, Home Services & Finance Real Estate Agent - Lake Texoma (person’s Name and Company Name)

Home, Home Services & Finance Real Estate Company

Home, Home Services & Finance Real Estate Company - Lake Texoma

Home, Home Services & Finance Residential Real Estate Property Management Company

Home, Home Services & Finance Title Company

People & Places Apartment Complex

People & Places Art Gallery

People & Places Assisted Living

People & Places Bank Teller (person’s Name and Company Name)

People & Places Dance Studio

People & Places Elementary Teacher (person’s Name and Company Name)

People & Places EMT (person’s Name and Company Name)

People & Places Event Venue

People & Places Firefighter (person’s Name and Company Name)

People & Places Health Club/Gym

People & Places Independent Senior Living

People & Places Law Enforcement Officer (person’s Name and Company Name)

People & Places Non-profit Organization

People & Places Principal (person’s Name and Company Name)

People & Places Secondary Teacher (Middle and High School) (person’s Name and Company Name)

People & Places Temp Agency

People & Places Wedding Venue

People & Places Place to Work

Services Attorney - Bankruptcy (Person's Name and Company Name)

Services Attorney - Civil (Person's Name and Company Name)

Services Attorney - Criminal (Person's Name and Company Name)

Services Attorney - Divorce (Person's Name and Company Name)

Services Attorney - Family (Person's Name and Company Name)

Services Attorney - Probate/Estate (Person's Name and Company Name)

Services Bail Bondsman/Service

Services Carpet Cleaning

Services Cell Phone Repair

Services Daycare

Services DJ

Services Electrical Services

Services Equipment Rental

Services Florist

Services Foundation Repair

Services Funeral Home

Services Hair Salon

Services Heat & Air Services

Services Home Painting Service

Services House Cleaning

Services Interior Design

Services Marble/Granite/Stone Supplier

Services Pest Control

Services Pet Boarding

Services Pet Groomer (person’s Name and Company Name)

Services Photographer (person’s Name and Company Name)

Services Plumbing Services

Services Remodeling Services

Services Roofer

Services Veterinarian (person’s Name and Company Name)

Shopping Antique Store

Shopping Boat Sales

Shopping Downtown Business in Denison

Shopping Downtown Business in Durant

Shopping Downtown Business in Sherman

Shopping Convenience Store Restrooms

Shopping Farm/Ranch Supplies

Shopping Flooring Retailer

Shopping Furniture Store

Shopping Gas Station

Shopping Glass/Mirror Company

Shopping Landscape Rock & Gravel

Shopping Liquor Store

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Bryan County

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Denison

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Fannin County

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Howe

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Pottsboro

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Sherman

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Van Alystne

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Whitesboro

Shopping Locally Owned Business in Whitewright

Shopping Mattress Retailer

Shopping Nursery/Garden Shop

Shopping Pawn Shop

Shopping Place to Buy a Firearm

Shopping Place to Buy a Pool or Spa

Shopping Place to Buy Women’s Clothing

Shopping Shoe Store

Shopping Place to Buy Blinds/Window Coverings

Shopping Place to Buy an ATV

Shopping Western Wear

Vehicles Dealers and Services Auto Body/Collision Repair

Vehicles Dealers and Services Auto Dealer Service Department

Vehicles Dealers and Services Brake Repair

Vehicles Dealers and Services Car Salesperson (person’s Name and Company Name)

Vehicles Dealers and Services Car Wash

Vehicles Dealers and Services Independent Auto Repair and Service

Vehicles Dealers and Services Auto Dealership

Vehicles Dealers and Services Used Car Dealership

Vehicles Dealers and Services Independent Used Car Dealer