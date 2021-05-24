Sherman man gets 20 years for family violence, retaliation

staff reports

Jaryl Brown, 29, of Sherman pleaded guilty to two counts of assault family violence with previous convictions and one count of retaliation. As a part of a plea agreement reached with the Grayson County District Attorney, Brown was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Brown to 20 years.

A written statement from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said the case began on October 31, 2019 when the Sherman Police Department began investigating a family violence assault case after they were dispatched to a local daycare facility and found the Brown’s girlfriend bleeding. This victim reported that Brown struck her and that she was scared of him; she then showed officers text messages where he threatened to kill her.

On May 5th, 2020, Denison Police responded to a victim wishing to make a report at the station. Denison police learned that Brown had choked her, as well as struck her in the face multiple times. Medical records substantiated the victim’s claims, as did very graphic facial injuries. The cases from Sherman and Denison both involved separate victims.

“This Defendant had previously been given an opportunity at probation for a family violence felony, but he failed and was eventually was sent to prison. Our community will not tolerate repeat domestic abusers.” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young. District Attorney Brett Smith added “These are hard cases to prosecute, given all the dynamics involved, However, we find a large percentage of our homicides are domestic violence, so we must take these cases seriously”.