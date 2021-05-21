May is Mental Health Awareness month

SISD

Sherman High School’s HOPE Squad has partnered with Texoma Behavioral Leadership Team to promote the Okay to Say program for Mental Health Awareness month. HOPE Squad is a suicide prevention program at Sherman High School and Piner Middle School. “Okay to Say” is an award-winning public awareness campaign by the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute. Okay to Say’s message is: it’s okay to talk openly about mental health.

Sean Norton and Maureen Kane presented an Okay to Say banner to SHS. The banner sits next to two empty chairs to encourage people to promote Okay to Say and start a conversation about mental health. The QR code on the banner has helpful mental health resources for students. School counselors are always available for students.

To expand on mental health awareness resources, Sherman ISD has developed programs for students such as the HOPE squad. The district has also been intentional about creating great partnerships with community mental health agencies like the Texoma Community Center, Child and Family Guidance, and Grayson Child Advocacy Center.

HOPE Squad stresses the importance of open and honest conversations about mental health between trusted family members, friends, and other loved ones. Together, they make sure everyone has the support they need.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide--help is available.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK

Texoma Community Center Crisis Line: 877-277-2226

Text HELP to 741741