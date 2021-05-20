Texas says Denison is film friendly

Abbott Press Office

Governor Greg Abbott Thursday announced that the City of Denison, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission, which for 50 years has helped to grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, and video game production.

“I congratulate the City of Denison on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 150 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “As we unleash the Lone Star State’s economic might, I am committed to working alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And as the Texas Film Commission celebrates 50 years of service, I am especially proud of all they have accomplished in helping communities like Denison market their unique local appeal and achieve economic recovery through media production."

"Denison has a rich history and the Film Friendly Texas designation further enriches the Texoma region and supports the growth of the local economy," said Senator Drew Springer. "The training and resources available to Denison through this recognition will create jobs and strengthen the small businesses that are an integral part of this North Texas community. Thank you, Governor Abbott, for equipping Denison in their efforts to bolster Texas' economy."

"I congratulate Denison on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and applaud local leaders for taking advantage of this economic development tool,” said Representative Reggie Smith. “I am excited about the opportunities that this designation presents."

“We are excited to finally become an official Film Friendly city,” said Donna Dow, Director of Main Street, City of Denison. “Visitors love Downtown Denison’s built environment, and we want to share our architectural beauty, heritage, and natural landscape with everyone. Recognizing the economic impact of filming can be extremely beneficial, we believe Denison can profit from this designation.”

The City of Denison joins more than 150 Film Friendly Texas communities that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.66 billion in local spending and created more than 157,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2020.