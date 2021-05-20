GC COVID-19 deaths hold at 365 for week, 70K vaccinations given

staff reports

While the number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in the county continues to grow, the number of people dying from the illness has stayed the same for the last week. The county has now lost 365 people to COVID-19 related deaths.

There were 26 active COVID-19 cases in Grayson County residents on Wednesday.

A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department shows that there have been 11,331 test confirmed cases of the virus in county people as of Wednesday. There have been 108,33` total tests performed in the county.

The following statics were also provided:

Vaccine doses administered: 70,819;

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 41,966;

People fully vaccinated: 35,302;

Percentage of population 12 years old or older with at least one dose: 36.54%; Percentage of population 12years or older fully vaccinated 30.73%;

Grayson County population 65 and older 24,182;

Grayson County population 16 years old to 64 years old with a medical condition: 40,586;

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.