Vehicle strikes pedestrian, victim dies of injuries

staff reports

The Denison Police Department released information on Wednesday related to a vehicle versus pedestrian motor vehicle wreck that took place last week. The incident took place around midnight May 13 near 2700 State Spur 503 in Denison.

The pedestrian identified as Sergio "Sammie" Antwan Mitchell, 34, died Friday at a local hospital.

"Upon arrival, officers found the injured individual, later identified as Sergio "Sammie" Antwan Mitchell 34 yoa," the news release said of the officers arrival on scene that Thursday. "Officers began administering first aid until which point Denison Fire and Paramedics arrived. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital in serious condition."

An investigation into the cause of the wreck was conducted by Denison police conducted.

"The driver had just left work at a local hospital and was on his way home when he observed the victim in the roadway, slammed on his brakes and struck the victim," the release said. "The driver consented to a blood draw and consented to a portable breath test which resulted in a 0.0 for the presence of alcohol."

Further information was not provided in the release.