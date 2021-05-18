Texoma businesses look forward to graduations as post 2020 economic boost

While Sir Edward Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstance" march might be the most recognizable sound of graduations, the less grand sound of cha-ching also ranks high during the celebratory season.

This year, Grayson County's four biggest graduations did or will take place in person drawing thousands of people to the area even amid limited seating due to continued COVID-19 restrictions.

"I understand that Austin College graduations fill up hotels," Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow said.

Austin College anticipates welcoming 2,100 people to its campus this weekend for an in-person ceremony for graduates of both 2020 and 2021, there will likely be a lot of hotel rooms booked for that weekend.

AC Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Lynn Womble said that is about half the number of people the college would normally anticipate hosting on a graduation weekend. Each student was given only four in-person tickets to allow for social distancing due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

"Still many will be in hotels and restaurants," she said.

Local restaurants enjoyed the support they received by people ordering takeout during the pandemic, "there's nothing like having family gather around the table and enjoy their time together safely," Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said.

"We are very excited to have people traveling again and able to come support these major life events happening, whether it's a wedding or graduation," she continued.

A return to a more normal number of people using local hotels and eating at local eateries helps to support the things provided by the taxes on such activities like Hot Summer Nights and Lights on the Lake, McRae said.

Grayson College kicked off graduation season in the county with multiple ceremonies that saw 303 students receive associates degrees and 24 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees along with 132 certificate recipients.

Graduation fun continues Saturday as Austin College welcomes students from both 2020 and 2021 to make that walk in Clyde Hall Graduation Court.

Then the area's two biggest high schools will honor its graduates with ceremonies the next two weekends. Denison's ceremony will take place Saturday at Munson Stadium, and Sherman's will follow suit May 28 at Bearcat Stadium.