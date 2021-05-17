Suspect accuses victim of taking her drugs, hits, chokes victim; other police reports

staff reports

Sherman police

Agg assault - On May 11, Sherman Police Department received a call from a victim who reported being assaulted by another white female in the 2600 block of Dripping Springs Road on May 10. The victim said the suspect accused her of taking her "dope" and assaulted her by striking her in the head, choking her, and holding a pocket knife to her head. An offense report was generated and the case remains under investigation.

Burglary - On May 11, Sherman PD Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Vietnam Veterans Parkway in reference to a burglary of motor vehicle. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined an unidentified adult white female entered in the victims vehicle and stole property. The victim caught the suspect in the act and was able to recover the property while the suspect fled. A report for burglary of vehicle was generated.

Theft - On May 11, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter located in the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in the 1100 block of East Houston Street in Sherman, Texas. The incident occurred between March 20 and May 11. A theft of property $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Fraud - On May 11, an officer made contact with a complainant in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding identity theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect fraudulently used their information located in the 2800 block of Shoreline Drive in Sherman, Texas. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Theft - On May 11, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 2600 block of Rivercrest Drive in Sherman, Texas. The incident occurred on May 11. A theft of firearm from a motor vehicle report was generated.

Assault - On May 12, Sherman Police Department responded to the area of 200 W Burton Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke with an

adult female victim who reported she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend.

Evidence on scene supported the female’s allegations and a report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was taken.

