Expect detours, watch for signs as TxDOT road work continues

TxDOT

Those traveling along major roadways in Texoma should pay special attention to signage and signs about detours are they are making it to their destinations this week.

The Texas Department of Transportation has released a report on its planned projects for the week of May 17-21.

"These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues," a release by the department said. "Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

The following projects are planned.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91 as crews work on building detours and installing drainage structures. The northbound North Travis Street exit ramp (FM 131) is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Washington Street exit ramp. The southbound exit ramp for Park Avenue is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Washington Street exit. The southbound Houston Street / Lamar Street exit ramp is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Washington Street exit. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project.

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic has been shifted onto the existing frontage road near West Staples Street and transitions back to the existing mainlanes near West Cherry Street. This operation will allow for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Center Street. Within this area, US 75 northbound frontage road traffic has been reduced to a single travel lane, while northbound US 75 mainlane traffic still maintains two travel lanes. Both northbound mainlane and northbound frontage road traffic are separated by concrete barriers. Beginning Wednesday, May 19, the southbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road for this same area. This traffic configuration will remain in place for approximatively 14 months. All east- and westbound lanes of Center Street under US 75 are closed to traffic. To detour, eastbound Center Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Park Avenue, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Center Street. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Houston Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Center Street.

Video animations of the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch and Center Street detour can be viewed online at:

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLyVQ6rYNhM

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ja4n20dVniE

Detour for the Center Street closure at US 75: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIMoHaqAFGg

Beginning Wednesday, May 19, northbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road north of Houston Street and transition back to existing mainlanes south of North Travis Street. This operation will allow for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Washington Street. Once the traffic switch is completed, US 75 northbound frontage road traffic will be reduced to a single travel lane, while northbound US 75 mainlane traffic will still maintain two travel lanes. Both northbound mainlane and northbound frontage road traffic will be separated by concrete barriers. Beginning Tuesday, June 1, southbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road for this same area. This traffic configuration will remain in place for approximatively 14 months.

Prior to the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch, all east- and westbound lanes of Washington Street under US 75 will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on May 18. This closure is necessary to complete work in preparation of the mainlane detour. To detour, eastbound Washington Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Lamar St, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Washington Street. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on North Travis Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Washington Street.

Video animations of the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch and Washington Street detour can be viewed online at:

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://youtu.be/ecznr3HUKjo

Detour for the Washington Street closure at US 75:

https://youtu.be/kmoBOvt3kdI

The westbound US 82 exit ramp for Loy Lake road is currently closed for crews to work on widening the US 82 frontage road. This exit ramp is expected to be closed through July 2021. Traffic wishing to access Loy Lake Road is requested to take the SH 91 exit ramp (#643), or the US 75 exit ramp.

The US 75 pedestrian bridge near Pecan Street in Sherman is closed to pedestrian traffic. The east side over the frontage road has been removed. The remaining pedestrian bridge will be removed at a later time. Pedestrians wishing to cross US 75 are advised to cross at the Houston Street signalized intersection.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews are working to construct the second portion of the new Sand Creek bridge and the approaches to the bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews perform utility work. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 120, Grayson County: from SH 289 in Pottsboro west to the end of state maintenance. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to perform base repairs on the roadway.

US 75 full depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Thursday night. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

US 69/US 75, Grayson County: at the Red River bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to upgrade and replace the existing bridge railing on the bridge and guardrail approaches on the northbound and southbound bridges at the Red River. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have shifted traffic to provide room for construction.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to build portions of the new bridges and roadway. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have moved traffic to a portion of the new concrete pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section consisting of concrete pavement when the project is completed.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to FM 901. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the daytime.

US 82, Grayson County: at Deaver Creek. Watch for temporary daytime lane and shoulder closures for both the eastbound and westbound travel lanes as workers complete maintenance repairs to the bridge.

US 69, Grayson County: between FM 120 and US 75. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 121, Grayson County: between FM 3356 and SH 289. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 824, Fannin County: from SH 56 in Honey Grove to the Lamar County line. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from County Road 3330 to SH 34. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

SH 121, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to SH 56. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. Westbound US 82 traffic has been shifted to the new pavement for the entirety of the project from the Lamar County line to SH 121. Eastbound traffic will remain in its current lane between SH 121 and FM 897, while crews work on the inside lane to build crossovers and turn lanes. Eastbound traffic between FM 897 and the Lamar County line has been opened to two lanes, however occasional daytime lane closures may be present. Drivers who frequent this roadway are advised that all driveways, county roads and farm-to-market roads approaching the new westbound main lanes on US 82 will have a full stop before crossing over to the median.

SH 56, Fannin County: from FM 2077 in Dodd City to US 82 in Honeygrove. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 896, Fannin County: from US 69 in Leonard to Business SH 121 in Randolph. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.