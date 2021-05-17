2 more sentenced for Red River County meth trafficking

staff reports

The final two defendants in a Clarksville methamphetamine conspiracy have been sentenced to federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to court documents, Jacory Dewayne Coulter, 35, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2020, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 102 months in federal prison on May 13, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.

Brandon Charles Nickerson, 42, pleaded guilty on July 1, 2020, to the same charges and was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison on April 21, 2021 by Judge Schroeder.

“Today’s sentences close the book on a methamphetamine trafficking operation, and makes the Red River County area a safer place to live and work,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei in a news release. “This operation also showcases how effective a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement operation can be. Expect to see similar operations in the near future.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will never stop fighting against the scourge of methamphetamine distribution that destroys so many lives,” Ganjei continued. “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners who have also worked tirelessly to identify and disrupt these dangerous organizations.”

Operation Big Red is a multiyear methamphetamine trafficking investigation in Red River County that has led to federal convictions of 11 men. From at least January 2016, Counter and Nickerson were part of that conspiracy which distributed large amounts of methamphetamine in the Clarksville area. Previously, Judge Schroeder sentenced other Mavin Earl Baty to 92 months in prison; Gregory Lamont Dillard to 102 months; Victor Gonzales to 63 months; Miguel Angel Hernandez to 78 months; Neopholis Dontray Scales to 70 months; Brian Bradley Beers to 70 months; Kevin Wayne Guess to 57 months; James Wayne Johnson to 145 months; and Billy Carl Webb, Jr., to 120 months in prison